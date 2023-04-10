King County deputy hurt during car chase in Burien

A King County deputy was hurt after a short car chase Monday morning in Burien.

According to police, an officer tried pulling over a driver who had a woman and a dog as his passengers, but the man drove off.

The deputy followed the suspect and used his cruiser to stop the suspect’s car.

KIRO 7 reports the deputy had gotten out of his car and was approaching the suspect when he was hit by a car at Des Moines Memorial Drive and South 144th Street.

The King County deputy was hurt but is expected to recover.

The man behind the wheel of the fleeing car was taken into custody.

There was also a woman in the car, and she is said to be cooperating with the police.

KIRO 7 contributed to this story

Dead body found in Parkland encampment

Deputies found a dead man with gunshot wounds in an encampment tent Saturday morning in Parkland.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department found the man at 11 a.m. Saturday after a woman called 911 to report a dead man inside a tent on 110th Street South.

Deputies got there and found a man with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators found out that the incident happened sometime overnight, and the 47-year-old man was found late Saturday morning.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Man shot at Mount Baker business

A man was shot at a Mount Baker business late Friday night.

Police arrived at about 11:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rainer Avenue South and contacted a clerk who reported a woman pulled a gun on him after he tried to retrieve stolen merchandise.

As the suspect began to flee the scene, a customer confronted the suspect and was shot.

The victim was not on the scene when the police arrived. Officers later learned a family member transported the victim to a downtown hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tried to find the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The female suspect is described as White or Hispanic, in her late 20s to early 30s with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Robbery detectives responded to the scene and will be investigating the case.

Fife bomb threat

Union Pacific investigators are looking into who left a bomb threat inside a locomotive in Fife.

Assistant Chief David Claridge with the Fife Police Department says officers led the initial response on Saturday.

“There were no explosive devices found in or around the locomotive,” Claridge said.

He describes the note as “vague” and says they’re not sure why someone did this.

The train had been stationary at the switchyard for an unknown amount of time.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell contributed to this story

Follow @http://twitter.com/Mynorthwest