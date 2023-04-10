Close
KTTH OPINION

Suits: ‘Stop calling it an epidemic’ with assault weapons ban likely

Apr 10, 2023, 1:55 PM | Updated: 3:51 pm

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

BY


AM 770 KTTH Host

The Washington State Senate approved legislation banning the sale of assault weapons on Saturday, which will go back to the House for a vote.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed the ban in 2017 after the 2016 mass shooting at a Mukilteo house party.

The bill prohibits the sale, manufacture, and import of assault weapons in Washington state while allowing exemptions for law enforcement and the military. The legislation does not prohibit possessing assault weapons.

If it passes, the bill will be sent to Governor Jay Inslee for his signature.

WA State Senate passes assault weapons ban, brought upon by mass shootings

Bryan Suits says that the real issue isn’t the guns but instead the media conflating the issue as an ‘epidemic.’

“Stop calling it an epidemic. I can’t catch it and pass it on to someone.” Suits said. “There’s a couple of media influencers that say there’s an epidemic that seems to be catching amongst certain demographics. There’s the record suicide rate amongst teens, plus homicides are way up as well, in the past two and a half years. And it’s almost more than 50% of that increase is isolated to one demographic cohort. And it’s African American boys between 12 and 17.”

So now is the time to buy an assault weapon before it gets banned, which Bryan said he thinks is likely.

“I’m not trying to give a ‘be afraid to purchase PSA,’ I’m just saying I would assume the worst. You live in a state where this is going to pass, and Inslee is going to sign it, and then if it’s up to a legal challenge, whether there is an injunction putting it into effect,” Suits said. “Don’t count on that, do what’s legal today, and it will be grandfathered in.”

You can listen to Bryan Suits’ full conversation on the assault weapon ban here:

Suits: ‘Stop calling it an epidemic’ with assault weapons ban likely