Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: WA Democrats passed bill that keeps tax hikes a secret

Apr 12, 2023, 6:00 PM

WA Democrats...

Senate Bill 5082, sponsored by Senator Patty Kuderer (D-Bellevue), removes nonbinding advisory votes from ballots. Any tax increase passed by lawmakers trigger advisory votes. (WA Democrats/MyNorthwest Image)

(WA Democrats/MyNorthwest Image)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Tax-obsessed Washington Democrats passed a bill intended to keep voters in the dark about their tax increases. It also allows Democrats to post tax-payer-funded propaganda.

Senate Bill 5082, sponsored by Senator Patty Kuderer (D-Bellevue), removes nonbinding advisory votes from ballots. Any tax increase passed by lawmakers trigger advisory votes. The process was implemented via voter initiative because taxpayers demanded it.

The results of advisory votes — to accept or repeal a tax increase — are meant to inform lawmakers whether or not their constituents support their decisions. But Democrats don’t care what you think. They’d also prefer you not catch on to their broken promises around taxing.

Rantz: WA Democrats ban ‘hyper-masculine’ guns while freeing criminals

Shut up and take the tax increase

Kuderer pretends voter feedback is useless.

She and her Democrat colleagues do not want any additional records of voters telling them to stop raising taxes. And they certainly don’t want voters reminded that they keep raising taxes while complaining about a regressive tax system. Kuderer conceded that “they have no real impact on policymaking” and that they’re “anti-tax propaganda.” In other words, she doesn’t care whether or not you support her tax increases. Deal with it, and shut up.

“Advisory votes undermine the democratic process,” Kuderer claimed in a statement, since she doesn’t do interviews with anyone who disagrees with her. “Everything on our ballot should have meaning. Advisory votes violate that principle [sic]. They give the illusion of public input and engagement, but in truth, they are nothing more than push polls designed to influence opinion, not to measure it.”

This is a nonsensical yet revealing position.

Rantz: WA Democrats push abusive new tax on jobs they say earn too much

Democrats don’t want you to know they’re taxing you

A question that gets in front of every eligible voter is not designed to measure public input. How does the only poll that everyone has access to give the “illusion of public input and engagement” when it quite literally lets the public offer input and get more engaged? Kuderer calls advisory votes an illusion because she and her Democrat colleagues do not care what you think. Thinking your views matter is not so much an illusion as a delusion.

In place of the advisory votes, which make Democrats look bad, is a QR code that takes voters to a website designed by Governor Jay Inslee’s administration to paint a rosy picture of their taxing and spending habits. It’s propaganda that we get to pay for.

For most Washingtonians, the only time they learn about tax increases is via advisory votes. Getting rid of these advisory votes effectively keeps the tax hikes hidden from the public. We can’t count on local media outlets to provide in-depth coverage. Even on this particular bill, the media printed press releases celebrating the bill, but couldn’t be bothered to offer any ink or air time to the opposition.

Yet again, Democrats dismiss the will of the people without any political consequence or critical coverage. That’s precisely how Democrats want it.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

binda...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Council member slammed for misrepresenting himself at conference

It's the latest controversy surrounding the council member, just days after criticism for a "sexual" Instagram post to promote his business to minors. 

2 days ago

assault weapons...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Democrats ban ‘hyper-masculine’ guns while freeing criminals

Indeed, the same lawmakers banning assault weapons are implementing policies to keep violent criminals out of jail.

3 days ago

assault weapon...

Bryan Suits

Suits: ‘Stop calling it an epidemic’ with assault weapons ban likely

Bryan Suits talked about the legislation on the Bryan Suits show saying that the real issue isn't the guns

3 days ago

WA Democrats...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Democrats push abusive new tax on jobs they say earn too much

Washington state Democrats are taking advantage of the partisan and racist Supreme Court ruling redefining a capital gains tax as an excise tax. Democrats hope to tax specific job salaries at the behest of healthcare workers' unions.

4 days ago

fire...

Max Gross

Gross: Concerning trend continues at Renton homeless hotels

Obviously, this is a concerning trend. This site also had a fire on Jan. 31 that was caused by someone smoking on a bed.

6 days ago

Kent School Board...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Fake outrage over word ended Kent School Board president’s career

A completely contrived controversy over a word we're supposed to pretend is offensive cost a school board president his position.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Rantz: WA Democrats passed bill that keeps tax hikes a secret