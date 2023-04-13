Rantz: WA Democrats passed bill that keeps tax hikes a secret

Tax-obsessed Washington Democrats passed a bill intended to keep voters in the dark about their tax increases. It also allows Democrats to post tax-payer-funded propaganda.

Senate Bill 5082, sponsored by Senator Patty Kuderer (D-Bellevue), removes nonbinding advisory votes from ballots. Any tax increase passed by lawmakers trigger advisory votes. The process was implemented via voter initiative because taxpayers demanded it.

The results of advisory votes — to accept or repeal a tax increase — are meant to inform lawmakers whether or not their constituents support their decisions. But Democrats don’t care what you think. They’d also prefer you not catch on to their broken promises around taxing.

Rantz: WA Democrats ban ‘hyper-masculine’ guns while freeing criminals

Shut up and take the tax increase

Kuderer pretends voter feedback is useless.

She and her Democrat colleagues do not want any additional records of voters telling them to stop raising taxes. And they certainly don’t want voters reminded that they keep raising taxes while complaining about a regressive tax system. Kuderer conceded that “they have no real impact on policymaking” and that they’re “anti-tax propaganda.” In other words, she doesn’t care whether or not you support her tax increases. Deal with it, and shut up.

“Advisory votes undermine the democratic process,” Kuderer claimed in a statement, since she doesn’t do interviews with anyone who disagrees with her. “Everything on our ballot should have meaning. Advisory votes violate that principle [sic]. They give the illusion of public input and engagement, but in truth, they are nothing more than push polls designed to influence opinion, not to measure it.”

This is a nonsensical yet revealing position.

Rantz: WA Democrats push abusive new tax on jobs they say earn too much

Democrats don’t want you to know they’re taxing you

A question that gets in front of every eligible voter is not designed to measure public input. How does the only poll that everyone has access to give the “illusion of public input and engagement” when it quite literally lets the public offer input and get more engaged? Kuderer calls advisory votes an illusion because she and her Democrat colleagues do not care what you think. Thinking your views matter is not so much an illusion as a delusion.

In place of the advisory votes, which make Democrats look bad, is a QR code that takes voters to a website designed by Governor Jay Inslee’s administration to paint a rosy picture of their taxing and spending habits. It’s propaganda that we get to pay for.

For most Washingtonians, the only time they learn about tax increases is via advisory votes. Getting rid of these advisory votes effectively keeps the tax hikes hidden from the public. We can’t count on local media outlets to provide in-depth coverage. Even on this particular bill, the media printed press releases celebrating the bill, but couldn’t be bothered to offer any ink or air time to the opposition.

Yet again, Democrats dismiss the will of the people without any political consequence or critical coverage. That’s precisely how Democrats want it.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz