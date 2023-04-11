I-90 floating bridge to be closed overnight this Friday

This Friday, the (WSDOT) will close westbound Interstate 90 between the Mercer Island lid and Interstate 5.

Crews will be performing regular maintenance in the tunnels, which includes cleaning, testing of emergency equipment, and other tasks that are performed several times throughout the year.

Speed reduction coming for SB I-5 near Kent-Des Moines Road

Lanes will begin closing Friday at 10:30 p.m., with all lanes back open Saturday at 6 a.m.

During this closure, a number of on-ramps will be closed along the closed stretch.

The Island Crest Way off-ramp will be accessible to drivers to exit and turn around, and detours will be in place.

Concurrently, WSDOT stated westbound lanes on I-90 between Preston and Issaquah have been reduced to just one lane through 6 p.m. Wednesday. The 56-hour highway project started at 10 a.m. Monday.

I-90 near Preston will face more lane closures in May, according to WSDOT.