Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

I-90 floating bridge to be closed overnight this Friday

Apr 11, 2023, 1:06 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

This Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close westbound Interstate 90 between the Mercer Island lid and Interstate 5.

Crews will be performing regular maintenance in the tunnels, which includes cleaning, testing of emergency equipment, and other tasks that are performed several times throughout the year.

Speed reduction coming for SB I-5 near Kent-Des Moines Road

Lanes will begin closing Friday at 10:30 p.m., with all lanes back open Saturday at 6 a.m.

During this closure, a number of on-ramps will be closed along the closed stretch.

The Island Crest Way off-ramp will be accessible to drivers to exit and turn around, and detours will be in place.

Concurrently, WSDOT stated westbound lanes on I-90 between Preston and Issaquah have been reduced to just one lane through 6 p.m. Wednesday. The 56-hour highway project started at 10 a.m. Monday.

I-90 near Preston will face more lane closures in May, according to WSDOT.

Local News

murders pornography...

L.B. Gilbert

Tacoma coach allegedly produced pornography by coercing children

A 32-year-old Tacoma motocross coach was arrested and charged with coercing children into pornographic acts and taking pictures of them.

15 hours ago

Boeing...

Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing beats Airbus on deliveries for first time in five years

After taking hits over the past few years, Boeing has beaten its main rival on deliveries, according to its first-quarter earnings report.

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

4 firefighters sue city, claiming sexual harassment, abuse while working for Everett Fire Department

The Everett Fire Department is facing more allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

15 hours ago

puppyland...

L.B. Gilbert

WA sues Puppyland for alleged health issues, predatory loan practices

Puppyland is facing a lawsuit from Bob Ferguson for misleading customers about the health of dogs and engaging in a predatory loan practice.

15 hours ago

Brett Gitchel...

Frank Sumrall

Man charged with first-degree attempted murder of missing woman’s son

The King County Superior Court has charged Brett Gitchel, a 46-year-old man, with first-degree attempted murder among other charges.

15 hours ago

Soggy Seattle...

Bill Kaczaraba

Soggy Seattle may get relief with possible sunshine later this week

Soggy Seattle will stay that way through midweek, but the city may get relief soon, with the potential of sunshine and warmer weather.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

I-90 floating bridge to be closed overnight this Friday