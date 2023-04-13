Seattle drug bust uncovers large volumes of cash, narcotics, guns

Seattle police executed a significant drug bust downtown that was linked to a man wanted for narcotics charges in another state.

“He’s a subject that has been involved in supplying narcotics in our downtown area,” Detective Judinna Gulpan told KIRO Newsradio, believing officers made a key arrest to hinder the region’s ever-growing drug trafficking problem.

The suspect was arrested near Queen Anne Avenue and Thomas Street. Police then searched the 27-year-old man’s home and found a trove of drugs, cash, and guns, including three kilos of cocaine, hundreds of unknown packaged pills, and more than $127,000 in cash.

Gulpan claimed other drugs, including MDMA, LSD, molly, ketamine, and morphine, were also discovered in his home.

Authorities have not said where the man’s warrant originated from, but he was booked into King County Jail.

“[Seattle police] did arrest him for an outstanding fugitive warrant that was actually an out-of-state one for a narcotics violation,” Gulpan said.

Sam Campbell contributed to this reporting

Man found dead on WSU campus, discovered early Thursday morning

The body of a man was discovered on the Washington State University (WSU) campus in Pullman early Thursday. An investigation is currently underway

According to Pullman Police, at 12:39 a.m., police were called to Stephenson Hall where police found the body just south of the complex, according to a post on the WSU Police Facebook page.

The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will also be a part of the investigation, and will soon release the name of the man as well as his cause of death.

There is no known threat to the WSU community as of this reporting.

SPD Precincts to give away steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai

In response to a rise in vehicle thefts involving certain Kia and Hyundai models, SPD’s Crime Prevention Coordinators are giving away steering wheel locks at each of its five precincts this month at no charge.

They will be available to those who live or work in Seattle.

Seattle city attorney sues Kia, Hyundai for lack of anti-theft technology

Occurring as soon as April 15 through the rest of the month, check Seattle Police’s website for when they will be available in your precinct.