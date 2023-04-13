Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle drug bust uncovers large volumes of cash, narcotics, guns

Apr 13, 2023, 12:56 PM | Updated: 3:26 pm

drug bust...

Drugs, cash, and guns, including three kilos of cocaine, were recovered from bust. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY


Your best source for local news

Seattle police executed a significant drug bust downtown that was linked to a man wanted for narcotics charges in another state.

“He’s a subject that has been involved in supplying narcotics in our downtown area,” Detective Judinna Gulpan told KIRO Newsradio, believing officers made a key arrest to hinder the region’s ever-growing drug trafficking problem.

The suspect was arrested near Queen Anne Avenue and Thomas Street. Police then searched the 27-year-old man’s home and found a trove of drugs, cash, and guns, including three kilos of cocaine, hundreds of unknown packaged pills, and more than $127,000 in cash.

Gulpan claimed other drugs, including MDMA, LSD, molly, ketamine, and morphine, were also discovered in his home.

Authorities have not said where the man’s warrant originated from, but he was booked into King County Jail.

“[Seattle police] did arrest him for an outstanding fugitive warrant that was actually an out-of-state one for a narcotics violation,” Gulpan said.

Sam Campbell contributed to this reporting

Man found dead on WSU campus, discovered early Thursday morning

The body of a man was discovered on the Washington State University (WSU) campus in Pullman early Thursday. An investigation is currently underway

According to Pullman Police, at 12:39 a.m., police were called to Stephenson Hall where police found the body just south of the complex, according to a post on the WSU Police Facebook page.

The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will also be a part of the investigation, and will soon release the name of the man as well as his cause of death.

There is no known threat to the WSU community as of this reporting.

SPD Precincts to give away steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai

In response to a rise in vehicle thefts involving certain Kia and Hyundai models, SPD’s Crime Prevention Coordinators are giving away steering wheel locks at each of its five precincts this month at no charge.

They will be available to those who live or work in Seattle.

Seattle city attorney sues Kia, Hyundai for lack of anti-theft technology

Occurring as soon as April 15 through the rest of the month, check Seattle Police’s website for when they will be available in your precinct.

Local News

airport...

Kate Stone

Search for new Washington airport location likely to start over

The commission was immediately tasked with finding a new airport solution, with Sea-Tac expected to reach capacity in 2032.

15 hours ago

laid off...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle-based Redfin lays off 4% of its workforce

Seattle-based Redfin laid off 201 employees on Tuesday, the third round of layoffs in the past year. That's about 4% of its workforce.

15 hours ago

assault weapon...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Customers flock to gun stores as WA assault weapons ban nears

If passed, Washington would become one of the first states in the country to implement a ban on assault weapons.

15 hours ago

Murder charge...

Kate Stone

Man charged with murder after argument near Nathan Hale HS

A 19-year-old man is now charged with murder for the shooting and killing of a 27-year-old man near Nathan Hale High School.

15 hours ago

human remains found...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Human remains found as investigators search for missing King County woman

Human remains were found in a wooded part of Renton, near State Route 167, but we still don’t know to whom they belong.

15 hours ago

opioid lawsuit...

Lisa Brooks

City of Everett, pharmacies reach settlement in opioid addiction case

A settlement has been reached between the City of Everett and a handful of pharmacies over their connection to the opioid addiction crisis.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Seattle drug bust uncovers large volumes of cash, narcotics, guns