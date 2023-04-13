Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Thurston County Sheriff returns to action after terrifying crash

Apr 13, 2023, 3:58 PM

thurston county sheriff...

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders was cleared to return to the job after a scary collision left him hospitalized. (Photo courtesy of Sheriff Sanders on Instagram)

(Photo courtesy of Sheriff Sanders on Instagram)

Max Gross's Profile Picture

BY


Producer, Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Derek Sanders, already having an eventful term as Thurston County sheriff, was cleared to return to the job after a scary collision that left him hospitalized.

On April 2, Sanders decided to work a patrol day shift. He even made an Instagram post stating his intentions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derek Sanders (@sheriffsanders)

Sanders made an arrest early in the day while on patrol. Then around 3:30 p.m., a collision was reported at the intersection of Lawrence Lake Rd SE and 153rd Ave SE in Yelm. Sanders was struck by a pickup towing a trailer. The driver was allegedly impaired.

“I have been better, but I can’t complain,” Sanders told The Jason Rantz Show in his first interview since being back on the job. “And I feel pretty fortunate.”

More from Max Gross: Concerning trend continues at Renton homeless hotels

“I just remember making the radio call that I needed medics,” Sanders said as he recounted the moments after the accident. “I just remember a lady, this civilian kind of rubbing my head. And then I passed out.”

Sanders had to be airlifted to Harborview. Doctors initially weren’t sure about the severity of the injuries.

“While medics were working on me at the scene, I continued to have seizures, and so they feared for a brain bleed or something more significant,” Sanders said.

The medical staff was able to rule out more significant injuries and Sanders was able to leave the hospital. He was diagnosed with a concussion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derek Sanders (@sheriffsanders)

“There were just stacks and stacks of get-well cards and all these different things,” Sanders said. “I can’t even begin to say how grateful I am to serve in such an awesome community and to have that support.”

Zachary Roberge was the driver of the other vehicle. The 29-year-old defendant allegedly admitted to consuming methamphetamine less than 24 hours prior to the collision. He is set for arraignment on April 18 for charges of vehicular assault.

“I’ve seen a photo of the collision scene, and it doesn’t look fun,” Sanders said. “I don’t have any ill will towards that other person whatsoever.”

Always worried about road safety, Sanders claimed his involvement in the incident didn’t change any of his views.

Sanders was one of the mouthpieces for the community during a challenging situation just a few months ago when he was instrumental in fighting back against a proposed sex offender house in Tenino. The plans for the home were eventually canceled thanks to public outcry.

Why sexually violent predators are being housed in local communities

Officers face tremendous amounts of scrutiny, but an incident like this shows the dangers they face every single shift they work. Luckily, tragedy was avoided in this instance and Sanders can continue making Thurston County a safer place to live.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

narcan...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Panic as homeless parents feared toddler ingested fentanyl

A toddler was rushed to a Seattle hospital on Tuesday after his homeless parents believed he swallowed a pill containing fentanyl.

19 hours ago

WA Democrats...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Democrats passed bill that keeps tax hikes a secret

Tax-obsessed Washington Democrats passed a bill intended to keep voters in the dark about their tax increases.

2 days ago

nota...

KTTH staff

Biden DOJ recommends no jail time for Bellevue church vandal

Nota additionally claimed to have used a backpack full of spray paint cans to smash the police vehicle before turning themself in.

2 days ago

binda...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Council member slammed for misrepresenting himself at conference

It's the latest controversy surrounding the council member, just days after criticism for a "sexual" Instagram post to promote his business to minors. 

3 days ago

death penalty...

Frank Sumrall

WA Rep: Repealing the death penalty ‘is a cowardly act’

The Legislature has permanently repealed Washington’s death penalty after it was ruled unconstitutional five years ago.

3 days ago

homeless...

KTTH staff

Homeless attacker allegedly stabs person near South Lake Union

Seattle police officers discovered a person who was allegedly stabbed in the upper back by a homeless suspect Sunday afternoon.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Thurston County Sheriff returns to action after terrifying crash