Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Rantz: School Board cuts music class over ‘white supremacy,’ ‘institutional violence’

Apr 23, 2023, 5:55 PM

school white supremacy...

(Photo obtained by The Jason Rantz Show)

(Photo obtained by The Jason Rantz Show)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

An Olympia School District board member cut music classes because they are examples of “white supremacy” culture that “caused significant institutional violence.” 

The district is expecting an $11.5 million budget shortfall and needs to make budget cuts. Music courses for 4th and 5th graders were on the chopping block, leaving students and their parents angry and concerned. In the end, the district cut band and strings from 4th grader classes for a savings of roughly $537,000. But the cuts were not considered solely over budgetary concerns.

School Board Director Scott Clifthorne told concerned parents that music courses aren’t offered equitably across the district. He said some schools provide the courses at times that would require some students to miss “core instruction,” whereas others don’t. Rather than address this reasonable concern, he launched into a monologue to claim music classes are examples of “white supremacy” culture.

“We also know that there are other folks in the community that experience things like a tradition of excellence as exclusionary. And I don’t think that there are just one or two or 10 or 20 people that think that. But that’s not unique to elementary instrumental music. We’re a school district that lives in … is entrenched in … is surrounded by white supremacy culture. And that’s a real thing,” Clifthorne said.

Rantz: Middle school hosted ‘disturbing’ licking game with staff and students

School music class is white supremacy in action, or is it?

Clifthorne explained that string and wind instrumental music isn’t “intrinsically white supremacist.” But in the next sentence, he said it is, in fact, “white supremacist.”

“There’s nothing about strings or wind instrumental music that is intrinsically white supremacist. However, the ways in which it is and the ways in which all of our institutions, not just schools — local government, state government, churches, or neighborhoods — inculcate and allow white supremacy culture to continue to be propagated and cause significant institutional violence are things that we have to think about carefully as a community. And I think that we have to do that interrogation. And we have to address the ways in which it creates challenges for administering the educational day for our elementary learners while we retain the program,” he said.

What does any of this mean beyond stringing together progressive buzzwords and phrases? Clifthorne did not respond to two requests for comment. 

 

Leaning into wokeness fails kids

The Olympia School District is seeing dwindling enrollment. They don’t realize it’s comments like that from Clifthorne that are responsible. This district has decided to lean unapologetically into woke culture that indoctrinates kids with far-left worldviews, rather than teach them basics. While this isn’t the only reason why parents find themselves dissatisfied with the schools, it’s foolish to pretend it’s not playing a role.

The Board appointed a radical Black Lives Matter activist to fill a vacant school board director position. Talauna Reed is known for railing against cops in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. She declared, “f*** the police” at a July 2021 rally in Olympia. She called nearby officers “pigs” and encouraged rallygoers to “tear s*** up” because only then will people pay attention to their cause. The Board ignored concerned parents who warned against the appointment. 

Most recently, Centennial Elementary in Olympia established a 5th-grade BIPOC (“Black, Indigenous, People of Color”) student group that the principal admitted excluded white students. Race-based groups in public schools are illegal. The district dismissed concerns, telling students who feel discriminated against to file a complaint.

Like other districts, including Seattle and Bellevue, Olympia is suffering the consequences. They could drop their equity agenda — a term they redefined for political goals — and focus on English, math, history, and arts. Instead, they seem hell-bent on continuing to pursue a political agenda. They don’t seem to mind that it hurts kids and the music teachers. They are the latest victims of the woke radicals. 

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

ktth roundtable...

KTTH staff

Watch KTTH Roundtable: Teenage runaways and millions for the homeless

"Having hundreds of kids from around the country coming here is not going to help the problem," Suits said during the roundtable.

3 days ago

late fees...

Frank Sumrall

Small Seattle landlords frustrated with late rent fees now capped at $10

The City of Seattle implemented a $10 cap on late fees for rental payments Wednesday after the council passed the decision on a 7-2 vote.

4 days ago

marriage...

Frank Sumrall

Bill to increase Washington’s legal age of marriage to 18 stalls in Senate

While 96% of the nationwide marriages involving a minor were 16- or 17-years-old, 98 marriages occurred with a minor under the age of 14.

5 days ago

trans youth law...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Radical WA trans youth law legalized state-sanctioned kidnapping

Washington Democrats are coming for your kids and they're starting with the most vulnerable. This trans youth law is the first step.

6 days ago

middle school...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Middle school hosted ‘disturbing’ licking game with staff and students

A middle school principal is facing discipline for an inappropriate, "sexualized" licking game between students and staff.

8 days ago

assault weapons ban...

Frank Sumrall

Gun store owner: Assault weapons ban is ‘a failed policy’

The assault weapons ban was first introduced by Rep. Strom Peterson (D-21) at the request of both Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Rantz: School Board cuts music class over ‘white supremacy,’ ‘institutional violence’