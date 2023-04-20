Close
LOCAL NEWS

Is Warmer Spring Weather Just Around The Corner?

Apr 20, 2023, 2:22 PM

spring...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren,File)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren,File)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Could it be? Is warmer spring weather with sunshine just around the corner? If the longer-range forecast charts are on track, the long-awaited appearance of spring-like weather is in the offing by the middle of next week.

The next question is – will it hang on? Today, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center released their latest seasonal weather outlooks issued on the third Thursday of each month. For the rest of the spring and through the summer, the wish for many in the Puget Sound region will likely be granted.

Spring weather will require a little more patience

The seasonal outlook for May and June tips the odds in favor of warmer and drier conditions than average. For the summer into September, the outlook continues the trend of warmer and drier conditions. This outlook does not mean there will not be cooler and wetter days along the way, but over the long term of May through September, the odds support warmer and drier than average weather.

Last summer, SeaTac Airport was very dry, with just over a half inch of rain from the summer solstice from June 21 until October 21. Much of Western Washington mirrored the arid conditions that led to heightened wildfire conditions. The odds of having another quite dry summer like that are low, yet our summer season is the driest time of the year.

April thus far has been wetter and colder than average. However, for the year, western Washington is 5 to 7 inches of rain behind average. With the exception of a slightly warmer January, the rest of this year has been cooler than normal thus far. Both of these trends look to turn around in the coming weeks.

What about another heat dome as we had in late June of 2021 with 100-degree days?

The odds of having another heat dome as we experienced then are quite low. However, recent years have offered warm summers with several days of 90 degrees or better. This summer has a good chance of doing the same.

This coming weekend again looks to be cool and showery. Yet by the middle of next week, long-awaited warmer and drier spring weather with sunshine will finally arrive and be worth the wait.

