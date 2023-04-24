Edmonds police searching for suspect after 13-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police are investigating after a teenager was hit in a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening.

Just after 6:45 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported that a person had been shot in a drive-by shooting near the border of Edmonds and Lynnwood.

Lynnwood officers and medics arrived at the scene first, with Edmonds police arriving just moments later.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 13-year-old Edmonds boy with a gunshot wound to the pelvis. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

Edmonds police say its initial investigation determined that two teenagers — the 13-year-old and a 14-year-old boy from Mountlake Terrace — were walking along the west side of 76th Avenue West when the shooting occurred.

The suspect vehicle, described by police as a 2000 to 2007 white Chevrolet Colorado four-door pickup truck, was driving northbound when it stopped, and a passenger exited the car and opened fire toward the victims, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

The passenger, who was wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants, and a mask, then got back into the vehicle and fled the area.

The 14-year-old was uninjured in this incident. The suspect’s gunfire also hit buildings at a nearby apartment complex.

The Chevrolet had custom black and silver rims, a hardshell white truck bed cover, a white decal across the top of the windshield and tinted rear windows. Its front windows could also possibly be tinted, according to EPD.

EPD detectives will lead the investigation into this case. Anyone with information or video surveillance footage that could assist police in their investigation is asked to call the EPD non-emergency line at 425-407-3999 or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.

Anyone who believes they see the described vehicle or possible suspect is advised not to approach them and instead call 911.