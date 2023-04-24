Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Edmonds police searching for suspect after 13-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting

Apr 24, 2023, 4:27 PM

13-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police are investigating after a teenager was hit in a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening.

Just after 6:45 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported that a person had been shot in a drive-by shooting near the border of Edmonds and Lynnwood.

Lynnwood officers and medics arrived at the scene first, with Edmonds police arriving just moments later.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 13-year-old Edmonds boy with a gunshot wound to the pelvis. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

Edmonds police say its initial investigation determined that two teenagers — the 13-year-old and a 14-year-old boy from Mountlake Terrace — were walking along the west side of 76th Avenue West when the shooting occurred.

The suspect vehicle, described by police as a 2000 to 2007 white Chevrolet Colorado four-door pickup truck, was driving northbound when it stopped, and a passenger exited the car and opened fire toward the victims, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

The passenger, who was wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants, and a mask, then got back into the vehicle and fled the area.

The 14-year-old was uninjured in this incident. The suspect’s gunfire also hit buildings at a nearby apartment complex.

The Chevrolet had custom black and silver rims, a hardshell white truck bed cover, a white decal across the top of the windshield and tinted rear windows. Its front windows could also possibly be tinted, according to EPD.

EPD detectives will lead the investigation into this case. Anyone with information or video surveillance footage that could assist police in their investigation is asked to call the EPD non-emergency line at 425-407-3999 or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.

Anyone who believes they see the described vehicle or possible suspect is advised not to approach them and instead call 911.

 

Local News

Ferries, ferry...

L.B. Gilbert

Man tries to steal Bremerton ferry with ax for ‘revolution’

Police in Bremerton arrested a man Sunday who illegally boarded an out-of-service fast ferry and allegedly tried to steal it.

16 hours ago

ferry...

Nate Connors

Washington State Ferry summer reservations go on sale Tuesday

With summer-like temperatures returning this week, we'll also see the return of ferry reservations on board Washington State Ferry routes.

16 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Meteorologist Nick Allard, KIRO 7 News

Big warmup on the way with temperatures in the 70s this weekend

It may not look like it now on a cool and wet Monday, but shorts will be in your future by the end of the week!

16 hours ago

pleads...

Frank Sumrall

Suspect in Leticia Martinez-Cosman death pleads not guilty

Brett Gitchel, the man accused of killing Leticia Martinez-Cosman after a Mariners game, plead not guilty to all charges Monday.

16 hours ago

indian boarding school...

L.B. Gilbert

Interior Secretary meets with Indian boarding school survivors in Tulalip

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met with survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system and their descendants in Tulalip.

16 hours ago

transgender researchers union...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

UW researchers union rallies for new ‘fair’ contracts

Dozens of researchers are set to rally outside the University of Washington on Monday to demand fair contracts.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Edmonds police searching for suspect after 13-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting