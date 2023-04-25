Edmonds School District may vote on budget cuts tonight

It’s getting to be crunch time for the Edmonds School Board to decide on how it will cut $15 million from its budget.

A vote could take place as early as Tuesday night in a special meeting at the school district.

The board says it is considering cutting full-time employees and reducing some music, arts, and special education classes. No final decision has been made.

The public has voiced strong opposition to the plan and has let the board know it in formal meetings and protests outside of schools.

One parent said that the proposals on the table will “hurt students.” Her son plays in the band and if that is cut, she said it would “be devastating to him.” She also said her son is the quiet type and band classes bring him out of his shell.

Teachers who say they are already stretched to the limit are worried about their jobs and what it will be like after the cuts.

The budget shortfall is being blamed on 1,000 fewer students in the district over the last several years which leads to less funds from the state.

The Edmonds School District released a statement ahead of the potential vote:

The Board and superintendent are grateful for all the feedback we have received both through email and through written and public comments at the special meeting last week. Almost 2,500 people watched our livestream, and as a part of our board meeting, 91 oral public comments were made and 70 written comments were received. Additionally, the Board and superintendent have received over 350 emails regarding the proposed budget.

At the meeting tonight, one hour will be scheduled for oral public comments (in person and virtual combined) prior to the Board discussing the proposed educational reduction plan.

There may or may not be a vote. The board has the option to take more time.

Northshore School District also facing cuts

KIRO 7 TV is reporting the Northshore School District is the latest faced with making cuts.

The district has a projected $21 million shortfall and is planning to slash about 5% of its total budget.

Officials say the district plans to cut at least six administrative jobs for the next school year.

