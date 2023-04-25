Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Edmonds School District may vote on budget cuts tonight

Apr 25, 2023, 1:26 PM

Students edmonds budget...

Students in art class. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It’s getting to be crunch time for the Edmonds School Board to decide on how it will cut $15 million from its budget.

A vote could take place as early as Tuesday night in a special meeting at the school district.

The board says it is considering cutting full-time employees and reducing some music, arts, and special education classes. No final decision has been made.

The public has voiced strong opposition to the plan and has let the board know it in formal meetings and protests outside of schools.

One parent said that the proposals on the table will “hurt students.” Her son plays in the band and if that is cut, she said it would “be devastating to him.” She also said her son is the quiet type and band classes bring him out of his shell.

Teachers who say they are already stretched to the limit are worried about their jobs and what it will be like after the cuts.

Construction will jam up your summer trip to Mount Rainier

The budget shortfall is being blamed on 1,000 fewer students in the district over the last several years which leads to less funds from the state.

The Edmonds School District released a statement ahead of the potential vote:

The Board and superintendent are grateful for all the feedback we have received both through email and through written and public comments at the special meeting last week. Almost 2,500 people watched our livestream, and as a part of our board meeting, 91 oral public comments were made and 70 written comments were received. Additionally, the Board and superintendent have received over 350 emails regarding the proposed budget.

At the meeting tonight, one hour will be scheduled for oral public comments (in person and virtual combined) prior to the Board discussing the proposed educational reduction plan.

There may or may not be a vote. The board has the option to take more time.

Northshore School District also facing cuts

KIRO 7 TV is reporting the Northshore School District is the latest faced with making cuts.

The district has a projected $21 million shortfall and is planning to slash about 5% of its total budget.

Officials say the district plans to cut at least six administrative jobs for the next school year.

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this story.

Local News

13-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting. (KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Edmonds police searching for suspect after 13-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police are investigating after a teenager was hit in a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening.

13 hours ago

ferry...

Nate Connors

Washington State Ferry summer reservations offline due to technical issues

With summer-like temperatures returning this week, we'll also see the return of ferry reservations on board Washington State Ferry routes.

13 hours ago

Biden...

L.B. Gilbert

‘Lots of concerns’ as President Biden announces bid for re-election

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he would be seeking re-election in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job.”

13 hours ago

assault weapons ban...

L.B. Gilbert

Gov. Inslee signs ban on assault weapons sales; challenges begin

Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed into law a bill banning the sale, manufacture, or import of assault weapons Tuesday.

13 hours ago

FILE - A 7-year-old Mexican grey wolf walks in an enclosure at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewoo...

Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News

Coyote encounters on the rise in several Seattle neighborhoods

Coyotes are running rampant in multiple Seattle neighborhoods, from Beacon Hill to Magnolia.

13 hours ago

crisis care dave upthegrove...

L.B. Gilbert

Last day to vote on $1.25B King County Crisis Care Center levy

King County voters are voting on the creation of a new levy that would allow the county to fund a new network of crisis care centers.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Edmonds School District may vote on budget cuts tonight