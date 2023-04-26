Tracking western Washington ballot measures, new levies, tax increases

With the April Special Election coming to a close, ballots across western Washington have started to be counted, with new taxes, levies, and even a new police sergeant being chosen.

Pierce County

In Pierce County, it looks like University Place will get a new police sergeant, seven more patrol officers, and a special officer to focus on crime prevention and community outreach.

That’s because a public safety levy that was voted down in November is now winning in the latest special election.

The first count shows the new property tax levy passing by more than 50,000 votes.

Also, DuPont is voting to increase taxes to pay for Fire and Medic One service.

In addition, school levies in Steilacoom and Orting each have more “yes” than “no” votes.

Thurston County

Voters in Thurston County have decided not to combine the cities of Olympia and Tumwater into their own regional fire authority.

Also going down in defeat, Thurston County voters who are in the Centralia School District do not want to replace the existing school levy.

That ballot measure is much closer in Lewis County.

King County

More than 54% of voters approve King County Crisis Care Center levy

King County’s crisis care levy is passing with the first round of returns.

Proposition 1 would tax property owners 14.5 cents for every $1,000 dollars of home value to raise more than $1 billion to pay for behavioral health services.

It is currently passing with 54% of the ballots in favor.

The next round of returns will be released at 4 p.m. check back in for updates