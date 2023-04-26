Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Suits: Legal challenges will prevail against WA assault weapons ban

Apr 26, 2023, 2:49 PM

assault weapons ban...

After Governor Jay Inslee signed into law Tuesday a bill that bans the sale of assault weapons in Washington, multiple gun advocacy groups almost immediately sprung into action, filing lawsuits to try and overturn the ban. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Bryan Suits's Profile Picture

BY


AM 770 KTTH Host

After Governor Jay Inslee signed into law Tuesday a bill that bans the sale of assault weapons in Washington state, multiple gun advocacy groups immediately sprung into action, filing lawsuits to try and overturn the ban.

Bryan Suits predicts that the ban will be short-lived.

Gov. Inslee signs ban on assault weapons sales; challenges begin

While there have already been several legal challenges, Suits called out the National Rifle Association (NRA), saying they aren’t doing enough to overturn the ban.

“I’ve seen this play before,” said Suits. “The NRA goes missing with your donations. They lobby for the manufacturers, they’re not out fighting for your rights. They’re not challenging a state that does this, there’s not a Gulfstream landing in Olympia with a clown car of NRA lawyers. That’s not what they do.

“[The ones that do show up] they have results right up through the Ninth Circuit Court. They’ve shown results. They have the firm legal argument for why magazine capacity is illegal for the government to regulate,” Suits continued.

As written, the bill prohibits the sale, manufacture, and import of assault weapons in the state, but there are exemptions for law enforcement and the military. Those who already own assault weapons would be allowed to keep them.

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to fight the ban, saying that it was unconstitutional under the Second and Fourteenth Amendments.

“The State has enacted a flat prohibition on the manufacture, sale, import, and distribution of many types of firearms, inaccurately labeled as ‘assault weapons,’ which are owned by millions of ordinary citizens across the country,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb.

Aero Precision Manufacturers out of Tacoma also filed a lawsuit Wednesday in which they argue that “if an arm is ‘typically possessed by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes’ today, then it may not be banned, full stop,” citing the Supreme Courts ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller.

Now with the ban starting, there was a rush to get guns ordered before the ban went into effect, but Suits said that he didn’t need to wait in line.

“Everyone is trying to get in at the last minute,” Suits said. “Chris Ohnemus, the co-owner of Pinto’s Guns in Renton, was receiving orders for out-of-state people shipping in and people trying to get their paperwork in prior to this going into effect. And I don’t know how that works. I don’t know, I couldn’t tell you. I thought of it beforehand. I’m not that guy in line today at Cabela’s or Bass Pro Shop or whatever. I’m the guy who started a long time ago.”

You can listen to the full discussion of the ban here:


Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6–9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

KTTH Opinion

Seattle Crime...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Mayor thinks pickleball can solve Seattle crime, fentanyl crisis

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has finally unveiled his plan to "immediately" revitalize downtown Seattle from its crime crisis.

2 days ago

Seattle drugs...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrats legalizing drugs will destroy Seattle, kill scores more

Seattle is already dealing with a pronounced and deadly drug crisis. It will get worse thanks to Washington state Democrats.

3 days ago

school white supremacy...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: School Board cuts music class over ‘white supremacy,’ ‘institutional violence’

An Olympia School District board member cut music classes because they are examples of "white supremacy" culture.

4 days ago

ktth roundtable...

KTTH staff

Watch KTTH Roundtable: Teenage runaways and millions for the homeless

"Having hundreds of kids from around the country coming here is not going to help the problem," Suits said during the roundtable.

6 days ago

Fox Dominion Deal...

Michael Medved

Medved: What the Fox-Dominion deal means for Trump’s prospects

The recent decision by Fox News to negotiate a quick, costly deal in its defamation battle with Dominion Software raises questions.

6 days ago

Police pursuit auto thefts...

KTTH staff

Suits: Of course auto thefts are up, police aren’t allowed to stop them

Washington auto theft rates are on the rise, and a big part of the problem is police not getting the tools they need to stop criminals, Bryan Suits claimed.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Suits: Legal challenges will prevail against WA assault weapons ban