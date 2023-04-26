King County reaches e-cigarette settlement against Juul

King County has reached a settlement in its lawsuit against e-cigarette company Juul Labs, Inc. over youth vaping and nicotine addiction.

“This settlement will support programs that prevent youth tobacco and vapor product use and provide resources for those already using these products to quit,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.

The outcome is part of a global settlement with Juul Labs, Inc. The legal wrangling has gone on for three years. Financial details of the settlement were not released.

The settlement resolves numerous cases brought by government entity plaintiffs, including school districts, cities, and counties.

“There’s no higher priority than the health and well-being of our kids, and we can’t let the progress we’ve made be threatened by persistent youth nicotine use,” said Constantine.

Resources from the settlement will assist in tobacco prevention and cessation efforts locally. Activities will focus on changing policies, systems, and environments to deter tobacco use, tailored to community needs.

“The investments we make from this settlement will pay off for lifetimes in less illness, suffering, and deaths from preventable diseases caused by tobacco and nicotine use,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, Director for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Juul Labs is an American e-cigarette company, which uses a heating element to convert a nicotine solution into an aerosol that is then inhaled by the user.

These settlements do not release claims against Altria Group, Inc. or its related companies that are also defendants in federal or state litigation.