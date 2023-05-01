WA ferry system peak season surcharges begin Monday

Monday marks the start of the Washington State Ferry (WSF) system’s annual peak season surcharge for single-vehicle fares. The surcharge runs through September 30.

The surcharge varies depending on the ferry route, but does not impact passenger fares and multi-ride products. To determine your fare ahead of time, visit the WSF fare webpage.

Ross: Tech literate voters are needed to save ferry reservations

Fares can be paid in advance on-line. Visit WSF’s website to do so before hand.

At the ferry terminal kiosks, drivers can pay fares with credit cards, cash, traveler’s checks, or the ORCA card. There are reduced fares for seniors and students. Passengers can also use the passenger ticket kiosk inside the terminal.

Discounted vehicle multi-use and monthly passes are also available on the WSF website.