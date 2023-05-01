Gov. Inslee announces he won’t seek 4th term

Governor Jay Inslee announced Monday morning that he would not be seeking re-election after serving three consecutive terms.

“Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor,” Inslee said in the announcement. “During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch.”

Inslee has been the governor of Washington state since 2013 and is the second elected official to serve three consecutive terms as the executive of the state’s government.

“Our last decade of Washington’s storied history is one of growth and innovation. I am proud to have played a role in our state’s leadership on so many fronts,” Inslee said. “We’ve passed the nation’s best climate policies, the most successful family leave benefits, the best college scholarship programs, a more fair legal justice system, and the most protective actions against gun violence. We’ve shown that diversity is a strength worth fighting for. This has been ten years of dynamic success.”

Inslee recently passed a series of bills from the most recent legislative session, including one of the most expansive gun regulations in the country and laws guaranteeing access to abortions and gender-affirming care.

Inslee had a series of other accomplishments he achieved in his tenure that he highlighted in his announcement, including the state’s Clean Energy Fund, enacting the nation’s most generous paid family and medical leave program, and leading the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As governor, I have seen my role as inspiring our state ever forward and ever higher. I’m gratified to be able to say that this approach has worked to improve Washingtonians lives in many ways and many places,” Inslee said.

“Now is the time to intensely focus on all we can accomplish in the next year and a half, and I intend to do just that. I look forward to continued partnership with legislators and community leaders to address Washington’s homelessness crisis, speed our efforts to expand behavioral health services, continue our fight against climate change, and continue making Washington a beacon of progress for all,” Inslee continued.