Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Report: Sugary beverages consumption decreases due to Seattle tax

May 2, 2023, 1:03 PM

sugary beverages...

Pepsi sodas displayed for purchase. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Six years after Seattle passed its Sweetened Beverage Tax, the city found both children and parents are consuming lower amounts of the beverages subject to the tax — any non-alcoholic beverage that contains sucrose, glucose, and high fructose corn syrup — over the last two years, according to a new report.

The average change in sugary beverage consumption among children in Seattle has decreased by 1.49 oz/day over the last 12 months and 1.26 oz/day over the last two years. For children living in the comparing areas, the decreases were 2.35 oz/day and 2.17 oz/day over the same time periods.

Soda was the most popular drink affected by the tax but has been replaced by fruit-flavored beverages with sugar over the last 12 months. Sports beverages ranked third, while energy drinks remained the only beverage affected by the tax that saw an increase in daily consumption.

Seattle’s soda tax beneficial for lower-income communities, according to UW study

When investigating the decrease in sugary drink consumption, the city’s report found parents were more likely to report the tax, and the additional cost, as the primary reason for reducing the consumption of said beverages.

“I feel better drinking water. I now feel bad drinking soda, so I drink more water. Adults feel more of these things in their bodies than kids,” one Seattle resident said.

“We realized we spent a lot of money on sugar,” another Seattle resident said.

Prepared or bottled tea and coffee with sugar were the beverages that saw the greatest decrease over the last two years due to the tax.

While only 5% of parents supported the tax in the survey, 69% reported they felt neutral, while 26% actively opposed the tax.

“When I first heard about it, people were really mad,” a Seattle resident said. “People didn’t like paying more money … now people don’t even think about it anymore.”

“I used to complain about the tax before, but now … I realized how much it’s needed,” another Seattle resident said, according to the survey.

The tax was originally launched in June 2017, when the City of Seattle passed an ordinance to impose a 1.75-cent-per-ounce tax on sugary drinks alongside requiring annual reports to analyze the impact of the tax. The report surveyed 303 families — 143 families based in Seattle and 187 families based in comparison areas — over six, 12, and 24-month periods.

“The scientific evidence is incontrovertible … sugar-sweetened beverage consumption leads to negative health outcomes,” Councilmember Tim Burgess said in 2017 before voting to pass the soda tax. “Communities of color and young people are disproportionately targeted by the beverage industry’s advertising and marketing campaigns. Black children and teens see twice as many ads for soda and other sweetened beverages compared to white children and other teens.”

Seattle City Council delays vote to end hazard pay for grocery store workers

Burgess argued that sugary drinks are the leading source of excess calories and are linked to heart disease, dental disease, and other chronic illnesses, disproportionately affecting minorities.

“Daily consumption of just one sugary drink increases a child’s chance of obesity by 55% and diabetes by 26%,” he said.

The council voted 7-1 in favor of the tax, with Councilmember Lisa Herbold as the lone vote against it.

Local News

RV...

L.B. Gilbert

Olympia PD find RV involved in homicide, 4 arrests made

Olympia Police are asking for the public's help in finding an RV that they say was spotted leaving the scene of a homocide.

8 hours ago

cats...

Lisa Brooks

Over 100 cats abandoned, rescued, and in need of adoption in Thurston County

More than a 145 cats have been rescued in Thurston County, and many of them are now looking for new homes.

8 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

‘Why would you do that?’: Seattle University’s chapel another target of hateful vandalism

Another house of worship in Western Washington has been vandalized. This time it was Seattle University’s Chapel of St. Ignatius.

8 hours ago

pothole...

L.B. Gilbert

NB SR-99 ramp closed on West Seattle Bridge due to pothole, no estimated reopening time

A large pothole has caused the northbound ramp of State Route 99 over the West Seattle Bridge to close Tuesday evening and is causing trouble for crews as they work to repair it.

8 hours ago

Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence app...

Associated Press

‘Godfather of AI’ leaves Google, warns of tech’s dangers

Sounding alarms about artificial intelligence has become a popular pastime in the ChatGPT era, taken up by high-profile figures

8 hours ago

FILE - A volunteer cleans up needles used for drug injection that were found at a homeless encampme...

Associated Press

Washington state to decriminalize drugs unless lawmakers act

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is calling lawmakers back to work after they rejected a bill setting out a new statewide drug policy — a development that has put the state on the brink of decriminalizing possession of fentanyl and other drugs while also depriving it of much-needed investments in public health. Lawmakers […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Report: Sugary beverages consumption decreases due to Seattle tax