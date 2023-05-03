Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

69-year-old Seattle man dies while climbing Mt. Everest

May 2, 2023, 5:33 PM

mt. everest...

Mt. Everest is the world's tallest mountain at 29,031 feet. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A retired Seattle doctor has died while climbing Mt. Everest.

According to Outside Magazine, 69-year-old Johnathan Sugarman died while ascending the world’s highest peak. He was the first American to die on Everest this year. Four people have died during climbs this year.

Sugarman was part of a group led by Pierce County-based International Mountain Guides (IMG). They were at Camp 2 at 21,000 feet when he was reportedly not feeling well.

His cause of death is currently unknown as of this reporting.

How does WA mountain snowpack water supply look this year?

Sugarman was an experienced mountaineer who successfully ascended Aconcagua in Argentina, Denali in Alaska, and Cotopaxi in Ecuador. This was his second attempt at Everest after turning back at 24,000 feet last year.

“I climbed when I was in college, but quit cold turkey when I found myself doing something that had resulted in recent deaths. I realized that I was not appropriately concerned,” Sugarman said in an interview years ago. “I dragged around a climbing rope, harness, and rack for years, though.”

After giving up the sport for decades, he had recently taken it up again and officials said he was well prepared for the climb.

IMG founder Eric Simonson said the death was not caused by a climbing accident or route conditions that could impact the safety of other climbers.

“The rest of the IMG climbing team is all doing as well as can be expected given the circumstances,” Simonson said.

Sugarman and fellow climbers arrived at base camp on April 10, according to the guiding company’s website. They began moving up the 30,000-foot mountain on April 29.

The deadliest avalanche in U.S. history occurred at Stevens Pass

Last September, Seattle native ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson died after she fell into a crevasse during an expedition in Nepal.

She had reached the top of Manaslu, the eighth tallest mountain in the world at 26,781 feet. An avalanche reportedly swept her off a cliff onto the south face of the mountain.

Local News

FILE - A volunteer cleans up needles used for drug injection that were found at a homeless encampme...

Associated Press

Washington state to decriminalize drugs unless lawmakers act

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is calling lawmakers back to work after they rejected a bill setting out a new statewide drug policy — a development that has put the state on the brink of decriminalizing possession of fentanyl and other drugs while also depriving it of much-needed investments in public health. Lawmakers […]

1 day ago

Tacoma crime homicide...

Bill Kaczaraba

Guns still being stolen from cars in Tacoma

The Tacoma Police are asking gun owners to help reduce the number of firearms being stolen from vehicles by practicing responsible gun ownership.

1 day ago

affordable childcare...

Frank Sumrall

Gov. Inslee increases affordable childcare access with new bill

The bill aims to allow more families to qualify for state-subsidized affordable childcare through the Working Connections Child Care program.

1 day ago

high-powered guns...

Bill Kaczaraba

Shoreline man sentenced for harboring a cache of weapons

A 45-year-old Seattle man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for unlawful possession of ammunition.

1 day ago

zero emission...

Frank Sumrall

Alaska Airlines, ZeroAvia team up to develop largest zero-emission plane

Alaska Airlines announced on May 1 that ZeroAvia is retrofitting a Bombardier Q400 plane with a hydrogen-electric propulsion system.

1 day ago

(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)...

L.B. Gilbert

KIRO, KTTH hosts react to Inslee’s decision not to run for reelection

After Gov. Inslee announced that he would not be seeking re-election, there was a mix of reactions from KIRO Newsradio and KTTH Conservative Talk hosts.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

69-year-old Seattle man dies while climbing Mt. Everest