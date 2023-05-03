Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Over 100 cats in need of adoption after rescue from Thurston County home

May 3, 2023, 7:17 AM | Updated: 9:35 am

cats...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Animal Services employees say a surprise has left them scrambling for help. Over 100 cats were rescued from a home.

The shelter says they are beyond critical capacity after they rescued 147 cats from what they’re calling “horrendous conditions” from a single home on Cooper Point Road.

The owner had been evicted and left the cats, which were found malnourished. All of a sudden the Thurston County shelter had 230 animals when they only have room for 95. The shelter is asking people to consider adopting or fostering the healthy dogs, cats, and rabbits to help make room.

The good news is the cats are expected to recover but right now they’re underweight, dehydrated, and not ready for adoption. Officers responding to the home said they had to wear respirators because the smell of ammonia was so strong. Some cats pried open the vents and were sliding down the air ducts for fresh air.

The cats are friendly and the shelter says they expect some of the older ones to be adoptable in about two weeks. But younger cats may not be ready until June.

Aside from fosters, Thurston County Animal Services is asking for volunteers and donations to help out through June. For more information go here.

Local News

fire...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Large tire fire burns Grapeview auto salvage yard, one person airlifted

A fire broke out at a commercial building in Grapeview in Central Mason county south of Bremerton after seven 500-gallon drums of oil caught fire.

22 hours ago

hanford...

Frank Sumrall

WA, DOE agree to updated cleanup plan for Hanford Nuclear Reservation

The DOE and the state of Washington reached an agreement for planning a cleanup of radioactive waste from the Hanford nuclear waste facility.

22 hours ago

seattle downtown ambassador...

L.B. Gilbert

Downtown Seattle ambassador program renewed for next decade

The Seattle City Council has voted to renew the Metropolitan Improvement District (MID), including the Downtown Ambassador Program.

22 hours ago

megabus...

Micki Gamez

Megabus an option for public transportation to Eastern Washington

A trip with Megabus to Spokane from Seattle costs slightly less than $100, with the journey lasting approximately seven hours and 15 minutes.

22 hours ago

A troller fishes in Sitka Sound, Alaska on February 2, 2021. A ruling from a U.S. judge in Seattle ...

Associated Press

Ruling might cancel Alaska commercial king salmon season

SEATTLE (AP) — A ruling from a U.S. judge in Seattle could effectively shut down commercial king salmon trolling in Southeast Alaska — a valuable industry that supports some 1,500 fishermen — after a conservation group challenged the harvest as a threat to endangered killer whales that eat the fish. Wild Fish Conservancy, the organization […]

22 hours ago

Gun...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Police arrest two people on felony charges

Seattle Police took two subjects into custody for multiple felony charges and recovered a stolen car and handgun Monday morning. 

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Over 100 cats in need of adoption after rescue from Thurston County home