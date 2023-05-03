Over 100 cats in need of adoption after rescue from Thurston County home

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Animal Services employees say a surprise has left them scrambling for help. Over 100 cats were rescued from a home.

The shelter says they are beyond critical capacity after they rescued 147 cats from what they’re calling “horrendous conditions” from a single home on Cooper Point Road.

The owner had been evicted and left the cats, which were found malnourished. All of a sudden the Thurston County shelter had 230 animals when they only have room for 95. The shelter is asking people to consider adopting or fostering the healthy dogs, cats, and rabbits to help make room.

The good news is the cats are expected to recover but right now they’re underweight, dehydrated, and not ready for adoption. Officers responding to the home said they had to wear respirators because the smell of ammonia was so strong. Some cats pried open the vents and were sliding down the air ducts for fresh air.

The cats are friendly and the shelter says they expect some of the older ones to be adoptable in about two weeks. But younger cats may not be ready until June.

Aside from fosters, Thurston County Animal Services is asking for volunteers and donations to help out through June. For more information go here.