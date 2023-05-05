Close
LOCAL NEWS

Norovirus outbreak impacts T-Mobile HQ employees in Bellevue

May 5, 2023, 10:25 AM | Updated: 10:49 am

norovirus outbreak...

FILE - The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront, on Oct. 14, 2022, (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

L.B. Gilbert

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

T-Mobile headquarters in Bellevue is at the center of an investigation into a potential norovirus outbreak.

Public Health Seattle-King County says at least 22 people reported suffering a norovirus-like illness, with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and chills.

2 hospitalized in WA state from hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen organic strawberries, says CDC

All of them reported eating last week from Dsquared Hospitality at T-Mobile Market Hall, and Public Health said that it is not uncommon for norovirus to spread from contaminated food items, environmental surfaces, and from person to person.

“We have not identified how norovirus was spread within the food service facility,” Public Health said in their announcement of the outbreak.

People at the facility started experiencing symptoms May 1, with 22 people reporting illness after eating food from Dsquared.

The food service facility was closed May 2 for a thorough cleaning and disinfection, and Environmental Health Investigators visited May 3 to confirm that everything had been properly cleaned. Investigators say they did not find any risk factors at the site known to contribute to the spread.

Public Health says there is no lab testing that can be done because people tend to get better within a day or two.

The current inspection rating is listed as “Excellent” on Public Health Seattle-King County’s website.

Norovirus outbreak impacts T-Mobile HQ employees in Bellevue