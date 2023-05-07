Close
LOCAL NEWS

FBI Seattle searching for man who failed to turn self in after healthcare fraud scheme conviction

May 6, 2023, 7:39 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

The FBI Seattle Field Office is helping the United States Marshals Service in searching for the co-owner of a defunct medical testing lab who failed to turn himself in after being convicted of running a healthcare fraud scheme.

According to the FBI, 54-year-old Richard Warren Reid was convicted in March of 2022 of running a healthcare fraud kickback scheme that profited from urine drug tests for government insurance programs.

The office of U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Reid’s lab obtained more than $3.7 million in kickback payments by steering test specimens to two labs that could bill the government for testing.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Reid was sentenced to 24 months in prison and one year of supervised release. He was ordered to report to the Federal Correctional Institute in Sheridan, Oregon, on April 28 to begin serving his sentence but never showed up.

Reid was last seen Thursday morning in Astoria, Oregon.

A federal warrant for Reid’s arrest was issued Monday after he was charged with violation of conditions of supervised release.

According to the FBI, Reid is white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 195 to 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Reid is asked to contact the Seattle Office of the FBI by calling 206-622-0460 or by contacting your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

