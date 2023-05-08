Seattle Public Library announces plan for young adults nationwide to access banned books

Seattle Public Library has announced a plan for teens and young adults across the United States to access books and audiobooks, including books that may have been banned in their local community.

The program is called Books Unbanned and it invites teens and young adults, aged 13 to 26, to access the library’s entire collection of thousands of e-books and audiobooks.

“We believe in your right to read what you want, discover yourself and form your own opinions,” the Library states on its website.

According to the site, anyone in the U.S. between the ages of 13 and 26 can get a card to check out up to ten books at a time and to put five books on hold.

The library said that no one will be told about what books are checked out.

“As part of our commitment to intellectual freedom, we protect your privacy and keep information about you and your use of the Library confidential. Confidentiality extends to all records with identifying information about you, including your requests for materials and borrowing history. We will not disclose this information except as necessary for the proper operation of the Library, upon your consent or as required by law,” the library says on its site.

The Books Unbanned program is funded by private support through The Seattle Public Library Foundation.

