Lynnwood city councilmember settles ethics complaint

The Lynnwood City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a settlement agreement of an ethics complaint against councilmember Joshua Binda.

The 23-year-old has been embroiled in controversy recently for several reasons. First, he appeared shirtless in what some called a provocative social media post promoting his personal speaking tour.

He allegedly used Lynnwood City facilities to take other photos to promote his talks and also used his Lynnwood City email for personal business.

The actions brought calls for his resignation by some residents, who spoke up at recent council meetings.

Last week, the Snohomish County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) launched an investigation into whether or not Binda, who is Black, is being targeted because of his race.

But Monday’s council meeting may have put an end to much of the city’s criticisms of Binda’s actions.

The official ethics complaint settlement was written by a third-party attorney, who met with Binda and Councilmember Patrick Decker, who represented the other council members. Over a series of meetings, they determined Binda was not aware his activities violated the city’s ethics code and, therefore, he did not knowingly commit a violation.

He agreed to not use Lynnwood City email or any city property or facilities for personal business in the future.

“I just want to emphasize,” said Binda during the meeting, “Point Two of this agreement clearly states that I was not aware, or knowingly committed any violation within my knowledge, at all.”

All the council members voted in favor of accepting the agreement, which was signed at the meeting by Binda and Decker.

“I am in full agreement with this settlement, and I’d like to move forward as a council member and do great for the community,” said Binda.

The Lynnwood City Council and the Board of Ethics say they will take no more action on the complaint.

