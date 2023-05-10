Rantz: Manka Dhingra as WA attorney general would be destructive

State Senator Manka Dhingra (D-Redmond) has proven herself to be an incredibly destructive force. But if she becomes the next Washington attorney general, we will deserve all the chaos and lawlessness she will inevitably create. We will be to blame.

Dhingra is an anti-police activist most responsible for the state’s ban on nearly all police pursuits. It led to a surge in crime like smash-and-grab robberies and car theft. But don’t tell her that. Dhingra pretends there’s no data supporting the claim that her policy has helped lead to the crime crisis. It’s a somewhat ironic position for her to take: the only data on her side, which she framed as showing her law made the state safer, has been debunked as verifiably false. It was so egregious a liberal member of her own party called it out. That didn’t stop Dhingra from peddling the misinformation.

The state cannot afford an ideologue like Dhingra to be the state’s top legal representative as attorney general. She’ll run the office through the same far-left lens she currently legislates.

Manka Dhingra for attorney general is already bringing out the smears

Her far-left defenders are already trying to silence opposition to the Manka Dhingra attorney general campaign. Independent journalist Brandi Kruse compared Dhingra’s extreme positions to that of socialist Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant. Kruse was immediately deemed racist by State Senator Yasmin Trudeau (D-Tacoma), another pivotal voice in passing legislation that made the state less safe. How was it racist?

“These are two South Asian women who do not even share the same political ideologies. Their voting and stance on issues [are] different. To compare them is meant only to confuse two women from the same region. Not all South Asians are the same. To assume so is, in fact, racist,” Trudeau claimed.

Except for the rule of law, the two are similar. Everyone knows Sawant’s destructive, anti-police brand. Yet to the race-obsessed, the only possible reason to compare the two is to “confuse two women from the same region.” I’d argue that it’s actually racist to only see race when two like-minded politicians are compared to one another. The smear is a transparent attempt to silence criticism. They do it all the time.

Rantz: Washington tells teens to carry Naloxone, yet won’t criminalize drug use

Dhingra cannot be AG

Ideologically stubborn, Dhingra would lead to a cataclysmic shift in Washington state. It would do to the state what fringe city attorney candidate Nicole Thomas-Kennedy would have done to Seattle. Even Seattle voters said there’s a limit to the far-left views they’ll accept in important positions. Will Washington voters do the same with a Manka Dhingra for attorney general campaign?

The problem here is that Dhingra won’t be reported as far to the left. You already have Seattle Times reporters carrying water for Dhingra, defending her against criticisms they don’t like. Do you think they’re capable of offering an honest assessment of Dhingra’s policies? That she’s in a position of power within the state Democrat party will insulate her from criticisms that she’s too extreme. Nicole Thomas-Kennedy was openly hostile and vulgar towards cops; Dhingra puts on a smile and claims people are overreacting to concerns around the crime crisis.

It will be up to the voters to research and realize who Dhingra is and what she stands for. And if they put her in office, I hope they’ll accept the consequences. You have a growing chorus of Seattle residents unhappy with the direction of the city. But they’re the ones who voted those responsible into office. Rather than have voter’s remorse, I hope they’ll make the right decision. And Republicans across the state may be in a spot to vote for a more moderate Democrat to keep Dhingra from taking this consequential office.

