Man killed in Alki beach shooting

A man died after he was shot in Alki beach Saturday night.

Police report the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest Lander Street and Marine Avenue Southwest at Whale Tail Park around 6:30 p.m.

Officers were flagged down to help a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Police provided aid to the victim until Seattle Fire arrived to take over medical care. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The man appears to have been driven from Whale Tail Park to the beach area near 56th Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest where officers were flagged down.

There was no information regarding arrests or suspects. Homicide detectives will lead the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.