Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Man killed in Alki beach shooting

May 14, 2023, 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:06 am

Alki shooting...

Police at the scene of a shooting in Alki beach that left one person dead. (Seattle Police Dept.)

(Seattle Police Dept.)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man died after he was shot in Alki beach Saturday night.

Police report the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest Lander Street and Marine Avenue Southwest at Whale Tail Park around 6:30 p.m.

Officers were flagged down to help a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Police provided aid to the victim until Seattle Fire arrived to take over medical care. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Video: Suspected robbers smash stolen car into Burien gas station

The man appears to have been driven from Whale Tail Park to the beach area near 56th Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest where officers were flagged down.

There was no information regarding arrests or suspects. Homicide detectives will lead the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Local News

Western Washington heat...

KIRO 7 News Staff and Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer

Western Washington to see unseasonable heat this weekend

Seattle has never had a full week of 80-degree days straight in the month of May – even looking at records going back to the 1890s.

2 days ago

Burien gas station...

Kate Stone

Video: Suspected robbers smash stolen car into Burien gas station

A gas station in Burien is cleaning up again after its doors and windows were smashed in an attempted burglary.

2 days ago

Queen Anne break-ins...

Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood hit with multiple break-ins

People living in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood tell KIRO 7 they have seen an uptick in break-ins in recent weeks.

2 days ago

Jenny Durkan's text messages...

Associated Press

Seattle to pay $2.3M over ex-mayor Jenny Durkan’s deleted texts

Seattle will pay $2.3 million to settle a lawsuit that helped revealed thousands of ex-Mayor Jenny Durkan’s text messages had been deleted.

2 days ago

mail...

Kate Stone

Mail delivery halted for many in South Seattle

A sign at a nearby U.S. Postal Service office in Columbia City now tells residents in the “98118” zip code to pick up their mail in person.

3 days ago

Cole water...

Micki Gamez

Cold water remains dangerous despite Seattle heatwave

With the Seattle heatwave arriving this weekend, water holes around the Puget Sound will be filled with people wanting to jump in.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Man killed in Alki beach shooting