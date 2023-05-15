SR 512 reopen after propane truck crash at 31st Ave in Puyallup

Update 12:37 p.m.:

All lanes of SR 512 are reopen, according to Trooper Robert Reyer.

#UPDATE – All westbound lanes are back open! We would like to thank our community members for their patience, and we want to thank our partner agencies for their great, efficient work to safely resolve this incident. Have a #safeweek! #WeCare #YourWSP — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) May 15, 2023

Update 11:48 a.m.:

The eastbound lanes of SR 512 are back open but the westbound lanes remain blocked between S Meridian Street and 31st Avenue SW.

Original:

Both directions of State Route 512 are closed in Puyallup after a crash with a propane truck blocking the road.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer tweeted about the incident around 9 a.m. Monday.

Heat advisory in effect in western Washington through Monday

The incident is being cleared by Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Reyer is recommending drivers find an alternate route around the incident.

🚨SR-512 is currently blocked in both directions at 31st Ave SW for the clean-up operation following a #collision involving a propane truck Troopers and @wsdot_tacoma at the scene 🚧 Please use alternate routes pic.twitter.com/CczloxoQ7g — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) May 15, 2023