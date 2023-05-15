Close
LOCAL NEWS

SR 512 reopen after propane truck crash at 31st Ave in Puyallup

May 15, 2023, 10:11 AM | Updated: 3:27 pm

sr 512 crash...

Crash on SR 512 blocking two lanes in Puyallup (Photo from Washington State Patrol)

(Photo from Washington State Patrol)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 12:37 p.m.:

All lanes of SR 512 are reopen, according to Trooper Robert Reyer.

Update 11:48 a.m.:

The eastbound lanes of SR 512 are back open but the westbound lanes remain blocked between S Meridian Street and 31st Avenue SW.

Original:

Both directions of State Route 512 are closed in Puyallup after a crash with a propane truck blocking the road.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer tweeted about the incident around 9 a.m. Monday.

Heat advisory in effect in western Washington through Monday

The incident is being cleared by Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Reyer is recommending drivers find an alternate route around the incident.

