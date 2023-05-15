Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

11 people, dog rescued at Mount St. Helens after mudslide blocks road

May 15, 2023, 2:30 PM

Mount St. Helens rescue...

Slide on SR 504 to Mount St. Helens - Tim Uhler, one of the people who was stranded, took video of the slide with his drone. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Eleven people and a dog were evacuated by helicopter after a mudslide blocked the road to and from Mount St. Helens overnight.

The mudslide on State Route 504 happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near Coldwater Lake, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). There is no estimated time for when the road might reopen.

There is a conflict in the number of people rescued. KIRO Newsradio is reporting 11, while some agencies are saying 12.

“Troopers got on scene and assess the damage which was pretty significant,” said Trooper Dakota Russel with the Washington State Patrol (WSP). “Several people were trapped on the other side of the slide. Skamania County was in charge of the rescue mission.”

Russel reported there were no injuries and everyone made it out safe.

People flock to beaches, mountain hiking trails during weekend heat wave

“It was deemed a successful rescue operation,” National Forest Service spokesperson Gala Miller told KIRO 7 News. “They had to leave their vehicles behind.”

People were stranded overnight on the far side of the Johnston Ridge Observatory.

At 10:55 a.m. Monday, King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support tweeted that the mission to evacuate those who were stranded had just wrapped up.

WSDOT crews are assessing the size of the slide.

KIRO 7 contributed to this story

Local News

thunderstorms...

Frank Sumrall

Flash floods, thunderstorms join PNW’s erratic streak of weather

A flash flood warning for most of the Cascades foothills has been authorized as thunderstorms are forecast to roll through.

18 hours ago

mail...

Kate Stone

Mail delivery to resume in South Seattle after master key stolen

A sign at a nearby U.S. Postal Service office in Columbia City now tells residents in the “98118” zip code to pick up their mail in person.

18 hours ago

drug possession...

Matt Markovich

Proposed WA drug possession law to make it a gross misdemeanor

Details indicate a new drug possession law will include a modified gross misdemeanor as a penalty with a maximum of 364 days in jail.

18 hours ago

PLU groping students...

L.B. Gilbert

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into PLU dorm, groping students

A man who allegedly broke into dorms at PLU and groped female students Sunday morning is now in custody, according to Tacoma Police.

18 hours ago

piroshky Seattle City Council...

L.B. Gilbert

Piroshky, Piroshky owner announces candidacy for Seattle City Council

The owner of the popular Piroshky, Piroshky bakery says she hopes to tackle that crime by running for Seattle City Council.

18 hours ago

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June ...

Associated Press

EU backs Microsoft buying Activision but $69B deal still at risk

The European Union on Monday approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

11 people, dog rescued at Mount St. Helens after mudslide blocks road