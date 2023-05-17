Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Kitsap Transit wants feedback on new Port Orchard Transit Center

May 17, 2023, 3:28 PM | Updated: 3:39 pm

kitsap transit survey...

Proposed Kitsap Transit Center for Port Orchard (Photo courtesy of Kitsap Transit)

(Photo courtesy of Kitsap Transit)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Kitsap Transit wants riders to help choose where a new Port Orchard Transit Center would be located through a new survey. The new transit center is aiming to be placed somewhere in downtown Port Orchard to help keep pace with the growing community.

“The facility that we have there currently is essentially a two-lane road which we have taken over one lane where the buses line up on the sidewalks and traffic has to drive around the buses,” Kitsap Transit’s Executive Director John Clauson said. “And there really isn’t much more as far as passenger amenities.”

SR 504 near Mount St. Helens closed indefinitely after mudslide

Clauson believes the buses, and its passengers, need more room as Kitsap County is projected to grow by 100,000 in population over the next 30 years. But the new transit hub won’t be ready anytime soon. The transit center is rumored to take longer than five years to complete.

“It might even take longer,” Clauson said. “The part of the area that we’re looking at currently houses the Kitsap Regional Library, and the library is planning to move into a new community center that the city is building. So, all of those pieces have to fall in place before that building will become available. It’s going to take us a while. We’re just looking at a site right now. We’ll have to go through the environmental engineering, design, all of that and certainly soliciting funds to help construct it.”

Clauson said in addition to growing their facilities, it’s also expanding equipment.

More from Micki Gamez: Cold water remains dangerous despite Seattle heatwave

“A lot of the transit systems are moving rapidly into zero-emission equipment,” Clauson said. “We’ve got, by the end of 2024, supply chain issues might change that a little bit, but we expect to add 30 battery electric buses and we’re looking into the feasibility of generating our own hydrogen to do hydrogen fuel cell buses — yet another form of zero-emission. We’re in the process of wanting to expand our services on the road. We’re working hard to hire additional operators, but we’ve got plans to expand our service substantially.”

To sound off on which location a new Kitsap Transit hub would fit best, complete the city’s survey here. The survey closes June 6.

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

baby hot car...

Heather Bosch

Police rescue baby from hot car in Lacey

Lacey police reportedly asked for a child neglect charge for a man who left his baby in a hot car Tuesday.

16 hours ago

Mount St. Helens mudslide...

Micki Gamez

SR 504 near Mount St. Helens closed indefinitely after mudslide

Days before the 43rd anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption, a mudslide wiped out an entire road and closed a popular tourist site.

16 hours ago

resignation rates...

Bill Kaczaraba

Washington resignation rates among lowest in the country

The state ranked 42 out of 50 with a resignation rate of 2.35% over the past year. Louisiana was No. 1 with a rate of 3.52%.

16 hours ago

Good Samaritan nurses...

Bill Kaczaraba

Nurses vote ‘no confidence’ in MultiCare Good Samaritan CEO

After 15 bargaining sessions, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital nurses overwhelmingly voted no confidence in their CEO.

16 hours ago

Seattle non-profits...

L.B. Gilbert

Former finance director embezzled $3M from Seattle non-profits

A former finance director of two Seattle non-profits pleads guilty to embezzling more than $3 million to pay for her luxuries.

16 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during...

Associated Press

Grand jury indicts Kohberger eliminating need for hearing

A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Kitsap Transit wants feedback on new Port Orchard Transit Center