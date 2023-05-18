Seattle named dog poop capital of the US

Pick up your dog’s poop!

A recent study revealed the city of Seattle is the worst city in the United States for not cleaning up after their pooch.

The Dog Advisory Council analyzed Twitter data to find the cities where people complained the most about bad dog owners.

Seattle averaged 58.3 complaints per 100,000 people.

The rest of the top five were San Francisco, Pittsburgh, and Denver.

They searched for complaints of people letting their dogs off leashes in public, barking dogs, and, of course, not picking up after their dogs.

The report also revealed that Tucson, Arizona, was the home of the most considerate dog owners.

The worst-behaved dog owners in the country live in Pittsburgh, with Seattle coming in third, just behind Newark, New Jersey.

The full report can be found here.