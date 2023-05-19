Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Medved: An ancient antidote to the new plague of loneliness

May 19, 2023, 1:39 PM

loneliness...

At the beginning of May, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy warned the nation about a devastating new pandemic that represents a growing threat to America’s mental and physical well-being. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Michael Medved's Profile Picture

BY


The Michael Medved Show, 12pm-3pm on KTTH

At the beginning of May, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy warned the nation about a devastating new pandemic that represents a growing threat to America’s mental and physical well-being.

No one can question the impact of Dr. Murthy’s dire diagnosis, but his timely alarm neglected to mention the best antidote to the present plague of loneliness—an ancient idea that first appeared more than 3,000 years ago and will, as it happens, be celebrated around the world in festive gatherings at the end of next week.

What the Fox-Dominion deal means for Trump’s prospects

How bad is the loneliness pandemic? Dr. Murthy reviews all of the most recent research, indicating that a sense of isolation represents a public health crisis at least as grave as obesity or smoking. He estimates that half of American adults regularly experience loneliness, which carries an emotional toll of depression, anxiety, and even more serious physiological symptoms, including heart disease, stroke, and dementia.

In a conclusion that should generate nationwide attention, America’s chief physician concludes that “the risk of premature death caused by social disconnection” is similar to the impact of smoking up to 15 cigarettes every day and even more dangerous than extreme obesity or physical inactivity. “Socially connected people,” who make it a point to spend regular time with family and friends, live longer and healthier lives than those who neglect the importance of such engagement.

The bad news shows Americans reduced the time spent with friends by at least 20 hours a month between 2003 and 2020, with most of that decline occurring years before the COVID-19 pandemic. In that same period of time, the average American increased the time they spent alone —or engaged in the artificial intimacy of social media —by 24 hours a month.

Professor Kerstin Gerst Emerson of the University of Georgia has focused her research on loneliness and blames technology, in part, for the reduction in meaningful, in-person interaction. Social media “can disconnect you while you are with others, you are not present, you are on your phone. You can be in a room with family and friends but are not getting the social connections you want.”

The best way to counteract such distractions is to rediscover one of the core ideas of Old Testament culture and a key element of Judeo-Christian civilization: the observance of the Sabbath every week of your life.

John & Shari: Why are people turning away from organized religion?

The purpose is more than the periodic liberation from tiresome toil: it’s to set aside one-seventh of your life as unmistakably different from the rest of it and to honor the distinction between the urgency of our weekday schedules and the deeper perspective on the timeless importance of communal worship and shared celebration.

As a Sabbath observer, I’m grateful to put aside my car every week when the sun goes down on Friday evening, not because I resent the vehicle as a pollution-belching menace to the environment, but because walking the three miles each way to our synagogue vastly enhances my appreciation of our neighborhood and even the subtlest shifts in the natural cycle.

In fact, all of the many traditions of Sabbath celebration in Orthodox Judaism seem specifically designed to promote fellowship and friendship—including refreshments provided after services by nearly all synagogues and then home hospitality which involves welcoming midday guests who are both planned in advance and acquired spontaneously from newcomers you meet after prayers.

Some of my family’s best friends in the world were originally Sabbath guests and strangers we originally “picked up” in the synagogue.

In talking about Surgeon General Murthy’s advisory about loneliness, one member of our congregation jokingly waved aside his concerns. “You know he’s not Jewish,” she observed about the Indian-American physician. “Otherwise, he’d be too busy preparing for Shabbat guests to worry about loneliness.”

This brings us to next week’s very special Sabbath celebration, which combines the regular elements of a normal Shabbat with a major holiday in the Jewish calendar. Thursday night through Saturday evening (May 18-20), Jews around the world commemorate the revelation on Mount Sinai with the festival of Shavuot (or Weeks), which marks the first seven weeks of wilderness wandering before God gave the children of Israel the most direct expression of his will, with the tablets of the law and the ten commandments.

More from Michael Medved: The GOP should target Kamala Harris early and often

One of the most frequent questions about those ten terse rules for living involves Commandment Number 4: “Remember the Sabbath Day and keep it holy…” Surrounded by heavy-duty orders about avoiding murder, theft, bearing false witness, worshipping idols, and so forth, doesn’t this expectation of a weekly break in your labors seem relatively trivial and incongruously inserted?

In answering this challenge, Dr. Murthy’s medical advisory is profoundly useful. He reminds us of the essential role of human interaction and communal connection in fostering our happiness, contentment, and even physical health. Among many other things, the Sabbath commandment is an order not to live a lonely and isolated existence and to make the regular connections that are essential to human happiness – and health.

In other words, connecting with your neighbors and kin on a reliable basis is not only the right thing to do – following the instructions from Sinai. It’s also, as it turns out, unequivocally good for you.

Listen to Michael Medved weekday afternoons from 12 – 3 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3).

Local News

Renton Technical College...

Bill Kaczaraba

Renton starts pilot program providing free college tuition

Free college for high school graduates in Renton will soon become a reality. The new program is called the Renton Promise.

14 hours ago

blue origin bezos nasa...

Frank Sumrall

Bezos’ Blue Origins wins NASA bid to build lunar lander for astronauts

Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin will be leading the team building the most environmentally friendly astronaut capsule ever.

14 hours ago

disaster relief crabbers fishers...

L.B. Gilbert

More than $220 Million in disaster relief coming to crabbers, salmon fishers

Crabbers and salmon fishers in Washington State and Alaska will be receiving more than $220 million in federal disaster relief funds for the canceled crabbing and fishing season.

14 hours ago

Road Rage highway violence...

Sam Campbell

King County sees uptick in highway violence this year

The Washington State Patrol says King County has had 17 shootings on its highways just this year.

14 hours ago

seattle dog owner...

Heather Bosch

Seattle crowned as dog poop capital, pet owners among worst in nation

Seattle's pet parents ranked among the worst in the country, according to the website Dog Advisory Council's newest study.

14 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Seattle FIFA World Cup logo unveiled in anticipation for 2026

In 3 years’ time, the Emerald City will be packed with soccer fans from across the globe as the 2026 World Cup gets underway.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Medved: An ancient antidote to the new plague of loneliness