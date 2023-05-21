Families impacted after massive apartment fire in Lynnwood

Families have been impacted after a two-alarm apartment fire in Lynnwood on Saturday afternoon.

The apartment, on the 15700 block of 44th Avenue West, suffered damage to four units after an active fire in the attic and roof. One unit was damaged from the fire and three units were damaged from water, say firefighters.

No one was injured and there is no word yet on a cause, according to South Snohomish County Fire.

South Snohomish County Fire also said everyone living in the building will be displaced Saturday night.

