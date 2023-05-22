AAA expects Memorial Day weekend to be among the busiest ever in the country

AAA is projecting Memorial Day weekend will be among the busiest ever in the country to kick off the summer.

Over 42 million people are expected to hit the roads or take to the sky for the holiday weekend.

AAA says more than 37 million will be traveling by car which is slightly lower than pre-pandemic, but up 6% from last year.

“It’s more economical to take that road trip than purchasing airfare. People will still prioritize their budgets to spend that quality time with their friends, their family, and their loved ones,” said Doug Shupe from AAA.

AAA expects this coming Friday to be the busiest day on the roads and at the airport.