Child diagnosed with measles visited Seattle, Pike Place Market

A child in King County has been diagnosed with measles, a highly contagious disease, and visited popular tourist locations around Seattle between May 11 and 15.

Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating the case. While the risk of contracting the disease is unlikely for those that are vaccinated, it is not impossible, and anyone who was at the following locations could have been exposed.

Aki Kurose Middle School, 3928 S. Graham St. – 5/11, 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and 5/12, 8:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

5/11, 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and 5/12, 8:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Pike Place Market, 85 Pike St. – 5/13, 3:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

5/13, 3:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. World Market, 2103 Western Ave. – 5/13, 4:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

5/13, 4:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. HopeCentral Pediatrics & Behavioral Health, 3826 S. Othello St. – 5/15, 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

“Measles is highly contagious. If you don’t have immunity, you can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been,” said Elysia Gonzales, Medical Epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “The best protection against measles is to get vaccinated. Two doses of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides about 97% protection against getting infected by measles, and that protection lasts a lifetime.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles and that protection is long lasting.

Measles can take up to three weeks to develop and often begins with a rash. The virus is easily spread thru the air and contact with bodily fluids.

If you think you are in danger of being infected, Public Health advises you to check with your healthcare provider about the status of your measles vaccinations, and if you start developing symptoms, to not go to a hospital or clinic to avoid spreading the disease. Instead, call your healthcare provider to be set up with a measles evaluation.

The individual’s vaccination status is unknown, and the source of the infection is unknown.

This is at least the second case of measles in the county this year.