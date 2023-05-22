2 women killed outside Federal Way bar where they worked

The hunt is on for a disgruntled customer who allegedly ambushed two employees at a bar in Federal Way as they were leaving work.

The two women are dead and another customer is badly hurt.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the Stars Bar and Grill on Pacific Highway South.

The two female employees were shot and killed in the parking lot as they were walking to their cars.

In fact, a lot of people are being affected. Now flowers and balloons have been placed at the door where the two women were murdered.

Jason Fernandez stood watch over a devastating scene “to see if my friend was killed last night.”

Two female employees of the Stars Bar & Grill were murdered as they and a customer left early Sunday morning.

His friend, he said, works at Stars. “She’s a bartender here at this bar,” he said.

Federal Way police said the two women were working at the bar Saturday night when a customer got angry. They believe that the customer, a man in his late 20s, or early 30s, waited in the parking lot for them to leave, and then shot them and another customer.

“We have a team of detectives who are out trying to gather surveillance video and locate witnesses and identify anybody who might have information that would help us locate and apprehend the person who committed this crime,” said Lt. Michael Coffey, Federal Way Police.

But Lt. Coffey said he recognizes even that will be cold comfort for those who knew and loved the women.

“Nothing, not even bringing someone to justice in this case is going to bring their family member back,” said Lt. Coffey. “But our part is to put that puzzle together and to try to bring whatever resolution we can to the families.”

A man who identified himself as the brother of one of the victims declined to talk on camera. The pain all around, still so raw.

“She was just a sweetheart,” said Erik Vann, sighing, “lovable, lovable, lovable person.”

Vann says he, too, is a friend of one of the victims.

“Just trying to make sense of it all,” he said. “I am just lost for words.”

He said the two women were roommates.

Now Federal Way Police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who knows anything about what happened is asked to give them a call at 253-835-2121.