‘I don’t feel safe’: Victims speak out as PLU groping suspect makes first appearance in court

The man accused of breaking into multiple dorm rooms at Pacific Lutheran University over Mother’s Day Weekend has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Dylan Robinson is charged with multiple counts of assault, burglary, and indecent liberties.

During his arraignment, one of the female students who claims they were assaulted by Robinson spoke out about what happened to her and her roommates.

“He didn’t do it once. He did it twice. He came back and it was in my room the second time,” she asserted.

According to charging documents, once Robinson left the dorm room he allegedly broke into, one of the roommates followed him, and called campus security and 911. Once he discovered he was being followed, Robinson was said to have started to hit the roommate with a shoe. She was able to use pepper spray on Robinson to make him back away. She then snapped a photo of him and shared it with police. Tacoma Police arrested Robinson Sunday afternoon, just hours after the incident.

But many students, including one of the victims, says this incident has had a major impact on their safety.

“I don’t feel safe at PLU. I have spoken to other female students who don’t feel safe at school, either,” she said Monday in court.

Robinson remains at the Pierce County Jail on a $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is June 20 and his trial is set for July 12.