Rantz: Amazon should fire whining employees threatening walkout

A group of disgruntled Amazon employees upset that they have to brush their teeth, wear pants, and commute to the office again are threatening a walkout. Amazon should terminate each and every one of them.

Since Amazon mandated its workers return to the office three days a week, we’ve heard grumblings. Some don’t want to return to the office, arguing they moved farther way from downtown during COVID. Others bizarrely complain of “corporate overreach.” Some employees forgot what being an adult means and that work is done in offices, not bedrooms or patios.

For the whiners who don’t return to office, I agree that they should stay home. But they’ll need to find another job. Their toxic whining and entitlement can be detrimental to a workforce.

Amazon wants you to get back to normal

There’s no valid excuse to complain about a return to the office. They worked in the office prior to COVID and it’s absurd for them to think we’re not going to get back to normal.

Some Amazon workers complain about the commutes. There’s obviously been an increase in traffic in and around Seattle and on the bridges into the city. That’s what happens when you bring thousands of workers back to the office. But the traffic previously existed, almost at the same level. With fewer people taking transit because they either moved farther away from Amazon HQ or because the homeless have taken over some routes, there’s been a slight uptick in traffic. But it was a choice to move and it’s a choice to drive.

There are some who pretend to be more efficient at home. That somehow, in-between walking their dog three times a day, doing the laundry, and running to pick up your kids from school, they’re still getting all the work done and then some! Their schedule might work for them, but it likely doesn’t work for everyone else. While they’re doing laundry, a co-worker is waiting for you to answer the question they sent you on Microsoft Teams.

In the office, no one can escape to do their laundry. They’ll be at their desks doing work and being available to collaborate in real time. Businesses flourish when employees are in-person. That’s where creativity and problem solving thrive, not digitally.

Amazon walkout is about entitlement

Thanks to progressive lawmakers and activists, a growing number of employees have developed an insufferable level of entitlement. They’re the ones leading the would-be Amazon walkout.

They demand they work the hours they feel like working, get a “living wage” that is five times higher than what a “living wage” would normally entail, and enjoy a work-life balance where it’s actually an imbalance towards life. And if you don’t give in to their every whim, you represent a soulless capitalist exploiting workers.

With workers returning to the office, downtown businesses are being saved. Now they have a steady base of customers they were lacking for the last three years. The neighborhood is buzzing again. No one should want to give that up to satisfy the demands of recalcitrant, 20- and 30-something ninnies who don’t want to be an adult and work for a living.

While Democrats have helped create a different power dynamic between employer and employee, Amazon still has the upper hand. They should quash this resistance before it gains momentum. Don’t want to work in the office? Stay home and start searching for another gig.

