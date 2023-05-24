Close
KTTH OPINION

Suits: Enabling drug addicts is called ‘harm reduction’ in Seattle

May 24, 2023, 3:08 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm

Bryan Suits's Profile Picture

BY


AM 770 KTTH Host

A ‘harm reduction’ expert says it’s important for Seattle to stress more ‘autonomy’ for drug addicts.

Suits on CNN town hall: ‘Trump was playing to an audience’

Bryan Suits thinks these catch phrases do no more than mask the real problems throughout Seattle.

“This is the thing in Seattle,” said Bryan Suits. “Just like they call abortion ‘Women’s Healthcare’, they call enabling drug addicts ‘harm reduction’. Because, yeah, the addiction isn’t harm, overdosing is harm. Or having to hide your addiction is harm.”

You can watch Bryan’s full discussion of the harm reduction meeting above.

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6–9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

