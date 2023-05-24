Suits: Enabling drug addicts is called ‘harm reduction’ in Seattle

A ‘harm reduction’ expert says it’s important for Seattle to stress more ‘autonomy’ for drug addicts.

Amber Tejada, the Director of Programs at the Hepatitis Education Project, spoke in front of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting of the Seattle City Council Tuesday. Tejada told the council that “one of the principals of harm reduction is we want to champion autonomy of people who use drugs.”

Bryan Suits thinks these catch phrases do no more than mask the real problems throughout Seattle.

“This is the thing in Seattle,” said Bryan Suits. “Just like they call abortion ‘Women’s Healthcare’, they call enabling drug addicts ‘harm reduction’. Because, yeah, the addiction isn’t harm, overdosing is harm. Or having to hide your addiction is harm.”

