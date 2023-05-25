Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

‘We need to find solutions’: Local renters struggle with rising prices

May 25, 2023, 6:45 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

United States Census Bureau data shows Seattle has once again secured the title of America’s fastest-growing city.

However, this distinction comes at a steep price, as the Emerald City is also recognized as one of the most expensive places to live in the country. The average renter in the city is reportedly allocating a quarter of their income to cover housing expenses, a figure revealed by new data from Moody’s Analytics.

Capitol Hill renter Boscher Singvi tells KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan at this rate, homeownership in the Seattle area is out of reach.

“All this money that you’re putting over for rent, it’s going to be very hard to save up even for a down payment for a house here,” said Singvi.

Data collected by Moody’s Analytics indicates while rent continues to climb, salaries are not keeping pace. The study found since 1999, rent for the average American has increased by 135%, while earnings have only gone up roughly 77%.

Pete Miragh, a real estate broker at John L. Scott, is concerned by the current market trend. According to Miragh, over the past two years the cost of living in the Seattle-Tacoma area went up by 11%.

“We need to find solutions,” said Mirgah. “Or else we’re going to end up in a situation like New York where you’re paying 50% to 60% of your income on rent.”

Mirah suggests controlling property taxes instead of rent as a solution to the current housing crisis. He argues, tenants aren’t the only ones paying more, landlords are too. He says mortgages, maintenance and insurance have increased, and landlords have no choice but to pass on some of those added costs.

Brian Truman, a John L. Scott real estate agent based in Seattle, agrees.

“People who are trying to buy a home and they’re frustrated because things are so expensive, well something’s driving that,” said Truman.

The way Truman sees it, renters can empower themselves by making a lifestyle change. Perhaps that’s changing spending habits or relocating south to save more.

“Putting things off, saving some of that money like a 10-15% savings,” said Truman. “I think that’ll go a long way to helping you get into a home.”

The issue of exorbitant rent extends beyond King County. South of Seattle, in Tacoma, it is estimated that tenants spend one-fifth of their monthly earnings on rent. Renters in Tacoma are now advocating for a “bill of rights” which would allow the city to crack down on landlords. A significant rally in support of this movement is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Tacoma on Thursday.

Local News

Seattle school bus...

Lisa Brooks

Seattle school bus drivers authorize strike: ‘We don’t cross picket lines’

Drivers for Seattle school bus provider Zūm have only been serving since the start of the school year, but they're already going on strike.

10 hours ago

FILE - A security surveillance camera is seen near the Microsoft office building in Beijing, July 2...

Associated Press

Microsoft: State-sponsored Chinese hackers could be laying groundwork for disruption

State-backed Chinese hackers have been targeting U.S. critical infrastructure and could be laying the technical groundwork for the potential disruption of critical communications between the U.S. and Asia during future crises, Microsoft said Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Recall car...

Micki Gamez

Don’t ignore recall notices, your car may be too dangerous to drive

If you receive a recall notice for your car, don't ignore it - it may be too dangerous to drive, according to experts.

1 day ago

FILE - The headquarters for the Tacoma Police Department is shown Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Tacoma...

Associated Press

$3.1M settlement reached in fatal police shooting of Black man in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials in the city of Tacoma, Washington, will pay $3.1 million to the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in 2019. The City Council announced Tuesday’s settlement with the relatives of 24-year-old Bennie Branch in a news release. “This family’s loss has […]

1 day ago

Mt. Rainier...

Nate Connors

Popular highways to Mt. Rainier reopening this Friday

There will be more ways to get to Mt. Rainier beginning this weekend, as crews reopen two highways for the summer.

1 day ago

side hustle necessity...

Heather Bosch

More Americans turning to a ‘side hustle’ out of necessity

More Americans are embracing the 'side hustle' as a way to put a little extra cash in their pockets to pay their bills.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

‘We need to find solutions’: Local renters struggle with rising prices