Paraglider rescued from tree near Issaquah’s Poo Poo Point

A paraglider was rescued Friday afternoon after crashing into a tree near Issaquah’s Poo Poo Point.

Eastside Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the incident at 3:49 p.m. Friday.

A few pictures from this afternoon’s paraglider rope rescue. pic.twitter.com/p3J8iCxHvS — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) May 27, 2023

First responders partnered with a tree climbing service to rescue the paraglider from the tree. The paraglider was reportedly able to walk on his own with non life-threatening injuries.

Poo Poo Point, located on top of Tiger Mountain, is a popular destination for paragliders during late spring through early fall.

