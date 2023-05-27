Close
Paraglider rescued from tree near Issaquah’s Poo Poo Point

May 27, 2023, 9:01 AM

Paraglider Poo Poo Point...

A paraglider was rescued after crashing into a treat near Issaquah's Poo Poo Point. (Eastside Fire & Rescue/Twitter)

(Eastside Fire & Rescue/Twitter)

Michael Simeona's Profile Picture

BY


Director of Digital Content

A paraglider was rescued Friday afternoon after crashing into a tree near Issaquah’s Poo Poo Point.

Eastside Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the incident at 3:49 p.m. Friday.

First responders partnered with a tree climbing service to rescue the paraglider from the tree. The paraglider was reportedly able to walk on his own with non life-threatening injuries.

Poo Poo Point, located on top of Tiger Mountain, is a popular destination for paragliders during late spring through early fall.

From 2022: Paraglider rescued from tree at Poo Poo Point

