LOCAL NEWS
Paraglider rescued from tree near Issaquah’s Poo Poo Point
May 27, 2023, 9:01 AM
(Eastside Fire & Rescue/Twitter)
A paraglider was rescued Friday afternoon after crashing into a tree near Issaquah’s Poo Poo Point.
Eastside Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the incident at 3:49 p.m. Friday.
A few pictures from this afternoon’s paraglider rope rescue. pic.twitter.com/p3J8iCxHvS
— Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) May 27, 2023
First responders partnered with a tree climbing service to rescue the paraglider from the tree. The paraglider was reportedly able to walk on his own with non life-threatening injuries.
Poo Poo Point, located on top of Tiger Mountain, is a popular destination for paragliders during late spring through early fall.