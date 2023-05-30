Close
Burglars using kayaks and wetsuits break into Yarrow Point home

May 29, 2023, 5:20 PM

Burglars in wetsuits got away with $20,000 from a Yarrow Nay home. (KIRO 7)

Burglars with kayaks and wearing wetsuits broke into a home on Yarrow Point early Thursday morning, according to the Clyde Hill Police Department.

At about 3:38 a.m. on May 25, the burglars forced entry into the back glass door of a home in the 4600 block of 95th Avenue Northeast.

Yarrow Point is north of Bellevue, along Lake Washington.

The home was occupied at the time.

According to police, the burglars stole approximately $20,000 in cash from an unsecured safe and escaped on kayaks, paddling toward Kirkland.

Police believe the suspects may have attempted to burglarize two other homes earlier that morning.

If you have information about this incident, contact Det. Beatus Swai at 425-615-0519 or email beatus@clydehill.org. Reference case #23-1868.

 

