Coast Guard rescues man after falling off cliff near Port Angeles

The United States Coast Guard rescued a man who fell off a cliff in Elwha on Monday, just west of Port Angeles.

Clallam County Fire officials told KIRO 7 TV they were called to the coast to help police with an unconscious patient.

3 kayakers rescued by Coast Guard near Grays Harbor, 1 hospitalized

The patient was administered Narcan, after which he stood up, ran off, and ended up falling down a cliff.

He was found by a police officer 60-70 feet down a bluff.

Responders had to use a Coast Guard helicopter because they were concerned about the tide coming in.

The chopper crew was able to get the man safely to Harborview.

There is no update on his condition at this time.

KIRO 7 News contributed to this report.