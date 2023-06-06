Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Equity director fired after racist comment about Mexicans

Jun 5, 2023, 6:00 PM

equity director racist...

Former Washington state Equity Director Karen A. Johnson was fired in May. (Courtesy of the Washington Office of Equity)

(Courtesy of the Washington Office of Equity)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Washington state’s first Office of Equity (OOE) director was ousted after complaints of racist remarks about Mexicans. She was even accused of using a “White supremacy” metaphor.

Karen Johnson, Ph.D., — who lists her pronouns as she/her/Beloved — was unceremoniously fired by Gov. Jay Inslee on May 17.

The OOE is tasked with fighting systemic racism Democrats pretend permeates government institutions.

The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH was the first to break the story of Johnson’s dismissal. The reason behind the termination has become more clear after a local newspaper noted that Johnson faced an investigation for workplace conduct. The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH has since obtained the investigation’s findings.

On the one hand, Johnson is a victim of hypersensitive activist employees — the very type of person you’d expect to want to work within the Office of Equity. She should have seen their complaints coming. On the other hand, Johnson failed to play by the rules she wanted to be implemented on state employees. She deserved to be terminated.

Rantz: WA Fish and Wildlife LGBT Pride tweet saved my life

Complaints about Johnson’s management are mostly frivolous

The state retained MFR Law Group PLLC to conduct an independent investigation of Johnson’s alleged conduct. Their investigation said seven current and former members of OOE staff complained of workplace conduct and insensitive comments by Johnson.

The bulk of the complaints were frivolous and focused on Johnson’s management style. Complainants said Johnson didn’t provide clarity for the work they were meant to do, and that she micromanaged staff. Others complained that the workload forced them to sacrifice a healthy “work/life balance.”

But there were also complaints about Johnson’s “biased and insensitive conduct” concerning her language and treatment of employees. Some are legitimate complaints, while others are ludicrous.

Rantz: Elementary sex ed promoted puberty blockers, pubic hair art

Johnson doesn’t speak like an anti-racist activist

One white employee said “they perceived to be evidence of bias against Mexicans,” according to the report.

The staffer claimed Johnson referenced a “self-identified” Mexican by saying, “This may take some time for me because I generally distrust Mexican people. Mexican people have the option of being White when it is convenient for them.”

Another employee, who is Hispanic, complained that Johnson created an “us vs. them” environment. This unidentified employee alleged Johnson singled them out as not having “lived experiences” when it comes to racism, comparing them to white co-workers.

The report said Johnson was criticized for saying she “rules with brass knuckles and a velvet glove.” An employee complained, “that this metaphor was associated with White supremacy because of its violence.” The metaphor is, in fact, not associated with white supremacy.

Johnson was also accused of gender stereotyping and bias. The report said one white employee was told not to wear her hair in a braid because it was “cultural appropriation.” Another complained that she was singled out for being overweight. The report said Johnson asked the employee, “You want to be married and have a family, don’t you? If so, you have to take care of you.” She also allegedly told two women to wear lipstick, though no context was offered.

Johnson on the record

Johnson met with investigators one time, but refused a follow-up meeting.

Investigators say Johnson spent a chunk of the first and only interview talking about her professional background before addressing the bulk of the complaints. The report stated Johnson complained that “the staff she was given did not have the skill set needed to operate with emotional maturity.” She said they were “passive-aggressive” and withheld information that Johnson should have known.

But a second interview was a “non-negotiable” to Johnson. She said she would not participate in “triangulating behavior” where she cannot work through conflict directly with the complainants.

“My truth is that I am more than willing to make myself available to meet with you and the person(s) bringing the allegation(s)/concern(s), as is my custom. Seeking reconciliation is more important to me than seeking to prove who is right,” she wrote in an email.

Johnson is the victim and the bad guy

Johnson’s alleged comment about Mexicans is, of course, objectively racist to normal people. But it’s not racist to far-Left, anti-racist activists. It’s a common belief and criticism.

Johnson was being racist in a way that’s typical of the Radical Left. Her complaint centers around Mexicans being too “white” — that they can hide their racial minority status by looking white. The only thing surprising in the investigation is that the far-Left staff claimed offense to this. They almost certainly believe it. But it’s also true that Johnson is likely correct that her office staff lack emotional maturity and was passive-aggressive toward her. But she should have known that.

The very people who would likely find interest in a job with the Office of Equity are the type of hypersensitive activists who pretend a “brass knuckles” metaphor is white supremacy. Complaints about “us vs. them” are equally contrived given the prevailing thinking amongst anti-racist Progressives is whites vs. the so-called “BIPOC” community. When you blame white people for all societal ills, it creates an “us vs. them” mentality.

This office is designed to find racism in everything, while pretending to uproot systemic racism. I suspect Johnson just wasn’t a good boss and people were irked by her management style. It’s easy to point to the racist comments, but I doubt many in that office actually viewed the comments as truly offensive.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Federal Way Walmart...

Max Gross

Gross: Federal Way resident fed up over repeated Walmart crimes

Multiple police responses have been needed at the two Walmart locations in Federal Way. One incident was reported as an aggravated assault.

21 hours ago

LGBT Pride...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Fish and Wildlife LGBT Pride tweet saved my life

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's LGBT Pride tweet saved my life. Its leaders deserve the credit they're asking for.

2 days ago

amazon workers walkout...

KTTH staff

Suits: Amazon employees ‘make it sound like they’re being discriminated against’

Amazon employees participated in a walkout Wednesday in response to their frustration over the company’s return-to-office mandate.

5 days ago

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Elementary sex ed promoted puberty blockers, pubic hair art

An elementary school offered inappropriate sex ed lessons to students without parental consent or district approval.

6 days ago

seattle sucker punched...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Man ‘sucker punched’ in downtown Seattle as crime plagues city

A man was "sucker punched" in an unprovoked attack in downtown Seattle over the Memorial Day weekend, according to police.

7 days ago

Seattle police...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Many Seattle city council candidates won’t support police, drug laws

An alarming number of Seattle City Council candidates do not support fully staffing or funding the police department. And nearly a third of the candidates want the police to ignore drug laws.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Rantz: Equity director fired after racist comment about Mexicans