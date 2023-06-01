Close
LOCAL NEWS

Multi-day fire blazes at abandoned Lacey mushroom farm

Jun 1, 2023, 9:07 AM | Updated: 9:51 am

A fire at an abandoned mushroom farm sends smoke skyward, visible for miles around (Photo from Lacey Fire Department)

Lacey firefighters are looking at a multi-day fight against a fire that broke out Wednesday at an abandoned mushroom farm.

Crews with the Lacey Fire Department (LFD) said that the fire started around 4 p.m. when they were called to the abandoned building at 8322 Steilacoom Road.

The fire soon escalated to a two-alarm fire, with multiple agencies responding to the incident.

In photos and videos released by LFD, a plume of thick, black smoke can be seen rising from the site.

Lacey Fire District 3 said the thermal column on the fire could be seen for miles around.

The old Ostrom Mushroom Farm has been abandoned for multiple years, and crews have responded to the site multiple times for issues of squatting.

No cause for the fire and no injuries have been reported at this time. The Lacey Police Department is working on the investigation alongside LFD.

