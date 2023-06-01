Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Safety, security a concern as Pride Month kicks off Thursday

Jun 1, 2023, 4:08 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Seattle city leaders officially proclaimed June 2023 as Pride Month on Thursday, while raising the Pride flag above city hall.

“This isn’t just rainbows and parties and fun. This is love in action. What are we going to do with and for each other to ensure our future and liberation?” Seattle Senior Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell said on Thursday.

Thursday was the 11th annual Pride flag-raising event held by the city of Seattle.

“The key is inclusivity. Loving each other. Pride is an opportunity to uplift the immeasurable contributions and achievements of this community,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said on Thursday. “Places seeking to erase LGBTQ+ history from school curriculums, or banning books that discuss sexual orientation or gender identity, and restricting transgender people from health care that they deserve — quite candidly, that will not happen here in Seattle. That is not what we welcome when we celebrate… We know that our diversity makes us stronger.”

Harrell was joined by a group of speakers, including Lilliam Williamson, who spoke on behalf of the city’s LGBTQ+ Commission.

“Our communities are still under threat here in Washington and Seattle. It’s incredibly important that we do not become complacent as a community and as a city,” said Williamson. “This isn’t something that’s just happening in Florida, Texas or Idaho.”

The F.B.I. reports hate crimes increased by 35% in 2021, led by a spike in attacks motivated by sexual orientation.

KIRO 7 asked the Seattle Police Department about safety concerns surrounding Pride events through June.

In response, SPD stated, “We are unable to disclose allocation of resources or staffing, but preventing and responding to violent crime is a priority for SPD. We take public and community safety seriously and continue to provide police services and presence as part of our daily operations.”

Local News

King County property values...

Frank Sumrall

Property values in King County drop after peaking in 2022

Initial results show property values in King County are still affected by the lingering impacts of the pandemic.

16 hours ago

Burien encampment cleared...

Sam Campbell

Burien encampment being cleared out, residents ask what’s next?

A homeless encampment in downtown Burien is being cleared after a struggle between the city, county, and residents who want it gone.

16 hours ago

seattle double homicide...

Frank Sumrall

Charges filed against Georgetown double homicide suspect

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder and assault in a double homicide that took place in Georgetown last January.

16 hours ago

Pierce County tuberculosis...

L.B. Gilbert

Pierce County woman with tuberculosis in custody, treatment optional

A judge ordered law enforcers to arrest a Pierce County woman if she does not start tuberculosis treatment — or prove she is not contagious.

16 hours ago

Seattle teamsters union...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle teamster union concrete truck drivers take hit in Supreme Court ruling

In a blow to organized labor, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a Seattle teamsters union representing concrete truck drivers.

16 hours ago

King County lock box...

L.B. Gilbert

King County offering free lock boxes for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

To mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Public Health -- Seattle and King County announced they will be giving away free gun lock boxes.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Safety, security a concern as Pride Month kicks off Thursday