Garfield High School switches to remote learning Friday after threat

A threat in the area of Garfield High School in Seattle Thursday prompted the school’s principal to dismiss classes early and cancel in-person classes at the high school and the Nova campuses on Friday.

Principal Tarance Hart, Ph. D. says the decisions were made out of an abundance of caution in light of the increase in violence in the community.

Report: Washington state capital gains tax a windfall for schools

There have been several shootings near the school recently. Last week, a man was found with life-threatening wounds near the Teen Life Center. There were also shootings May 18 and May 24 in the area. None of the victims were Garfield students.

“We know the increase in violence in our community has raised concerns for students, families, and staff,” Principal Hart wrote. “Please know that I take safety in our buildings very seriously. I will be sending families and staff an update as soon as possible.”

According to a letter posted on the Garfield website late Thursday by the principal, classes instead will be held remotely with a two-hour late start.

In addition, all after-school, evening, and weekend district or school activities scheduled for the Garfield campus have been canceled, and the Teen Life Center will also be closed.

The letter also encouraged students, parents, and staff to use the Seattle Public Schools Safe Schools Hotline at 206-252-0510 to report any threats to SPS schools. The phone line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Follow @http://twitter.com/KiroLisa