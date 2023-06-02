Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Garfield High School switches to remote learning Friday after threat

Jun 2, 2023, 6:12 AM | Updated: 9:46 am

garfield high school threat...

Garfield High School (Seattle Public Schools)

(Seattle Public Schools)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A threat in the area of Garfield High School in Seattle Thursday prompted the school’s principal to dismiss classes early and cancel in-person classes at the high school and the Nova campuses on Friday.

Principal Tarance Hart, Ph. D. says the decisions were made out of an abundance of caution in light of the increase in violence in the community.

Report: Washington state capital gains tax a windfall for schools

There have been several shootings near the school recently. Last week, a man was found with life-threatening wounds near the Teen Life Center. There were also shootings May 18 and May 24 in the area. None of the victims were Garfield students.

“We know the increase in violence in our community has raised concerns for students, families, and staff,” Principal Hart wrote. “Please know that I take safety in our buildings very seriously. I will be sending families and staff an update as soon as possible.”

According to a letter posted on the Garfield website late Thursday by the principal, classes instead will be held remotely with a two-hour late start.

In addition, all after-school, evening, and weekend district or school activities scheduled for the Garfield campus have been canceled, and the Teen Life Center will also be closed.

The letter also encouraged students, parents, and staff to use the Seattle Public Schools Safe Schools Hotline at 206-252-0510 to report any threats to SPS schools. The phone line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Local News

Don Bonker...

Bill Kaczaraba

Former Congressman Don Bonker remembered as a ‘peacemaker’

Known as a "peacemaker," former U.S. Representative Don Bonker, who represented Washington’s 3rd District from 1975-89, has died.

10 hours ago

queen anne road...

L.B. Gilbert

Utility company damages Queen Anne Ave, partially closing road

A private utility crew damaged a tunnel under a busy block of Queen Anne Avenue, and the road is partially shut down.

10 hours ago

muti-day fire lacey mushroom...

L.B. Gilbert

12-year-old arrested in connection to fire at Lacey mushroom farm

Lacey firefighters are looking at a multi-day fight against a fire that broke out Wednesday at an abandoned mushroom farm.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News

Two Northshore elementary principals on leave after alleged cocaine use

High on cocaine with a loaded gun – that’s what Redmond police say they saw when they confronted a local elementary school principal at a QFC.

10 hours ago

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age and Competition, ...

Associated Press

US, Europe working on voluntary AI code of conduct as calls grow for regulation

The United States and Europe are drawing up a voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence as the developing technology triggers warnings

10 hours ago

international theft ring bellevue...

Kate Stone

International theft ring intercepted by Bellevue police

Bellevue police officers have recovered thousands of dollars in merchandise after arresting three suspects in an international organized theft ring.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Garfield High School switches to remote learning Friday after threat