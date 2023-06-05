Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle ranks among most expensive in US to raise a child

Jun 5, 2023, 1:51 PM

seattle raise child...

Seattle ranks as one of the 50 most expensive cities to raise a child. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area ranks 34th in the United States in the cost to raise a child. The ranking may not seem that bad until you discover that 381 metro areas were studied.

“In the Seattle-Tacoma metro area, parents should be ready to spend around $25,000 on one child in a single year,” Smart Asset spokesperson Ray Marek told MyNorthwest. “Nearly half of that goes to childcare – which costs more than $11,500 per year.”

SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to compare the living costs of a household with two adults and one child to that of a childless household with two adults. The data is as of 2022.

“As the cost of raising a child continues to rise, it’s critical that parents understand what to expect so that they can better plan for their family’s financial future,” Marek said. “Our findings show parents can expect to pay a whopping $32,000 per year or more in areas of California and Massachusetts – the highest amounts in our study and significantly more than the nationwide average of around $20,800.”

WA AG settles neglect, document withholding case for $3.1M

The costs included in the study are food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation, and other necessities within each metro area.

The breakdown in the Seattle-Tacoma area:

    • Annual cost of raising a child: $25,004
      • Childcare costs: $11,575
      • Food costs:
        • Food Costs for two adults, no child: $8,591
        • Food costs for two adults with one child: $10,702
        • Difference: $2,111
      • Medical costs:
        • Two adults, no child: $6,580
        • Two adults, one child: $9,046
        • Difference: $2,466
      • Housing costs:
        • Two adults, no child: $18,388
        • Two adults, one child: $22,988
        • Difference: $4,600
      • Transportation costs:
        • Two adults, no child: $9, 561
        • Two adults, one child: 11,691
        • Difference: $2,130
      • Civic costs:
        • Two adults, no child: $5,801
        • Two adults, one child: $6,480
        • Difference: $679
      • Other costs:
        • Two adults, no child: $8,020
        • Two adults, one child: $9,463
        • Difference: $1,443

When considering all the metro areas studied, the Bay Area leads the pack. In the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area, it costs $35,647 to raise a child for one year. A couple with one child spends $10,499 more on housing than childless couples. The median value of a home in this part of California is over $1 million.

Santa Cruz-Watsonsonville came in second. Raising a child costs an extra $33,877 per year in this metro area, which is located about 70 miles south of San Francisco.

Third is San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara. Parents with one child in the Santa Cruz-Watsonville area spend $12,636 more per year on housing than two adults with no children – the most across all 381 metro areas in our study.

If you are looking for the least expensive place to raise a child, Morristown, TN, Sumter, SC, and Jackson, TN, came in at the bottom of the 381 areas the survey measured. They averaged $14,841 to raise a child.

 

Local News

Great Seattle Fire...

Ted Buehner

Could ‘Great Seattle Fire’ happen again with current warm streak?

Tuesday, June 6 marks the date of the tragic 1889 Great Seattle Fire that burned 25 blocks of downtown waterfront Seattle.

14 hours ago

Macklemore Climate Pledge Arena...

L.B. Gilbert

Macklemore announces first show at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle native Macklemore announced Monday he would be performing his first show at Climate Pledge Arena in December.

14 hours ago

Washington wildfire season...

L.B. Gilbert

Brush fires in Bellevue, Orondo start Washington wildfire season

It's not even summer and wildfire season is already underway in Washington state after two brush fires broke out over the weekend.

14 hours ago

AG neglect case...

Kate Stone

WA AG settles neglect, document withholding case for $3.1M

The AG's office will pay more than $3 million to settle a lawsuit over a woman who was allegedly mistreated at an adult family home in Kent.

14 hours ago

cuts schools seattle middle school measles...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle school returns in-person after student contracts measles

A Seattle middle school was closed from May 26 - June 2 due to a student contracting measles. Students are able to return to school Monday.

14 hours ago

Kent rock...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Kent man says someone threw rock, shattering his windshield on I-5

A Kent man captured video of someone running onto I-5 and deliberately throwing a rock at his windshield, as he drove by.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Seattle ranks among most expensive in US to raise a child