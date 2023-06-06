Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Boeing: New defect on 787 Dreamliner planes

Jun 6, 2023, 11:45 AM

boeing dreamliner...

Boeing 787 Dreamliners are built at the aviation company's North Charleston, South Carolina, assembly plant on May 30, 2023. The plant is located on the grounds of the joint-use Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. (Photo by Juliette Michel/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Juliette Michel/AFP via Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Boeing said its 787 Dreamliner planes may have a new defect, according to CNBC and other business news outlets.

The announcement sent the stock plummeting and could slow the pace of deliveries.

“We are inspecting 787s in our inventory for a nonconforming condition related to a fitting on the horizontal stabilizer,” Boeing said in a statement. “Airplanes found to have a nonconforming condition will be reworked prior to ticket and delivery.”

Reuters Business reported the problem involved a fitting for the 787’s horizontal stabilizer made by a Boeing production facility in Salt Lake City. Boeing will need to inspect all 90 Dreamliners in its inventory before they can be delivered, and it expects it will take two weeks to fix each aircraft, the company added.

Boeing reaches deal to sell 787 Dreamliners to Saudi airlines

The company said the problem does not pose a flight safety concern. Boeing said it will take two weeks added time to fix each aircraft.

According to Aerospace Technology, Boeing launched the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger aircraft in 2003. The 787 family of aircraft, in the 200 to 300-seat class, will carry passengers non-stop on routes between 6,500 km and 16,000 km at speeds up to Mach 0.85.

The aircraft is highly fuel-efficient and offers a lower cost of travel in terms of seat cost per mile as well, with the ability to fly directly to smaller regional airports instead of larger airports where passengers proceed to transfer flights to regional destinations.

Local News

Tacoma power vault...

Heather Bosch

5 arrested for breaking into Tacoma power vault

Tacoma Police say they've arrested five people who were allegedly breaking into a Tacoma power vault on Monday.

15 hours ago

Washington gun restrictions...

Associated Press

Judge rejects attempt to block new Washington state gun restrictions

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request to block a new Washington state law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles

15 hours ago

Garfield High...

Frank Sumrall

Garfield HS the focus of school safety precautions following nearby violence

Garfield High School and Nova High School both had its students return on campus in person Monday after locking down the campus last week.

15 hours ago

Seattle drug possession...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle city attorney calling on council to approve new drug possession law

The Seattle City Council will debate if they should give the City Attorney power to prosecute drug possession cases.

15 hours ago

seattle housing levy...

Frank Sumrall

$970M Seattle Housing Levy to be voted on Wednesday

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda -- alongside a series of affordable housing developers -- announced the renewal of the Seattle Housing Levy.

15 hours ago

homophobic sammamish commissioner...

L.B. Gilbert

Sammamish commissioner resigns after anti-LGBTQ+ comments

A Sammamish City Planning Commissioner has resigned following anti-LGBTQ+ remarks he made at a meeting last week.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Boeing: New defect on 787 Dreamliner planes