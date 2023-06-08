Close
LOCAL NEWS

‘Just another day’ after shooting at Skyway apartment building

Jun 8, 2023, 8:09 AM | Updated: 9:47 am

Skyway shooting...

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in Skyway Thursday morning. (Photo from Kate Stone)

(Photo from Kate Stone)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Skyway.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at the Creston Point Apartments off Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

6 charged in ‘one of the largest’ rental assistance fraud cases ever

Several KCSO units responded to the scene along with the fire department.

Two victims were shot — investigators say one is in the hospital, and one has not yet been located.

The sheriff’s office says they don’t have anyone in custody yet and haven’t yet released a description of any possible suspect or suspects.

King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric White said that they were working on gathering information and encouraged any witnesses to come forward.

“We are still going through the evidence, talk to witnesses, it’s slow going, as you can see, it’s a big apartment complex,” White said. “Locating witnesses is going to be slow going since there are a lot of people that live here. We are encouraging anyone with information to call the King County Sheriff’s Office.”

One 15-year-old girl who lives here said that violence is very common at this complex.

“Creston Point is crazy around the summertime, it’s to the point that there will be sheriffs here throughout the night and in the morning, too,” she said. “It’s just another day at Creston Point.”

There was another fatal shooting at Creston Point Apartments last year.

Seattle Police’s Major Crimes Detectives are investigating.

