Train horn blasts for over an hour near Interbay in Seattle
Jun 9, 2023, 10:34 AM
(Photo from KIRO 7)
Residents near the Magnolia and Interbay neighborhoods of Seattle experienced a bit of an earache on Thursday when a train horn blasted for over an hour.
Around 7 p.m., initial reports of the horn came when people posted to Twitter and Reddit to complain about the sudden noise.
What is going on with the rail yard horn? #Interbay #railyard #seattle
— Ruth Decker Harper (@RuthDHarper) June 9, 2023
Seattle train horn has been blaring for 20 minutes straight… no end in sight…#seattle #TrainAccident #aliens #trainpocolypse #hornpocolypse pic.twitter.com/EPoeEGXDEX
— BruceTrillist (@BruceTrillist) June 9, 2023
Pull it together @CityofSeattle 45 min of this train horn blaring. #seattle pic.twitter.com/DkGgMWlINm
— Gorbin Harris (@wonathon_) June 9, 2023
KIRO 7 went out to the location and found a BNSF train, just north of the Magnolia Bridge and near the Whole Foods parking lot, blaring its horn.
After an hour, the horn suddenly stopped.
Have confirmed it’s a train
— Shawn Garrett (@ShawnGarrett) June 9, 2023
KIRO 7 reached out to BNSF who told us the horn was simply just stuck on an unoccupied train.