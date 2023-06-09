Train horn blasts for over an hour near Interbay in Seattle

Residents near the Magnolia and Interbay neighborhoods of Seattle experienced a bit of an earache on Thursday when a train horn blasted for over an hour.

Around 7 p.m., initial reports of the horn came when people posted to Twitter and Reddit to complain about the sudden noise.

KIRO 7 went out to the location and found a BNSF train, just north of the Magnolia Bridge and near the Whole Foods parking lot, blaring its horn.

After an hour, the horn suddenly stopped.

KIRO 7 reached out to BNSF who told us the horn was simply just stuck on an unoccupied train.