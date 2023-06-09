Close
LOCAL NEWS

U-District bar ‘Flowers’ loses alcohol license after serving minors

Jun 9, 2023, 2:47 PM | Updated: 3:12 pm

flowers alcohol license...

Pint of lager. (Photo by Alex Segre via Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Segre via Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Flowers in Seattle’s University District can no longer serve alcohol after its liquor license was suspended by the State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB).

The LCB will pursue a permanent alcohol ban for the establishment during the 180-day suspension, which started June 7.

WA approves axe-throwing for businesses with liquor licenses

LCB officers confiscated 20 fake IDs from minors in possession of alcohol at Flowers since the beginning of 2022, when the LCB conducted nearly 40 searches, according to KOMO News.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to 11 calls in the last 12 months relating to acts of violence directly related to the bar and its patrons and staff.

“Flowers has a certain reputation with lots of underage people going there,” graduating UW senior, Hunter Piacitelli told KOMO News. “Not IDing people, letting everyone in, there is always a line and it seems like high schoolers come here to have fun on the weekend.”

In 2021, Flowers, located at 4247 University Way NE, had to temporarily shut down after a health inspection authored by Seattle & King County Public Health found violations relating to COVID-19 safety regulations.

UW parent distraught over university, police response to sexual assault

According to Public Health, the closure stems from “repeated occurrences of failure to observe directives of the Governor and WA Secretary of State” involving the use of face masks and social distancing. The investigation specified the bar was operating at full capacity, had limited masking, and had tables located too closely together.

The owner of the bar, Fadi Hamade, was cited in the investigation for saying multiple times “not care about people, not care government orders, and COVID-19 safety regulations.”

Hamade has owned and operated Flowers since 1992.

