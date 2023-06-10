Seattle man arrested with about 10,000 files of child porn

Seattle police arrested a man Wednesday with approximately 10,000 files of child sexual abuse material, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 5 a.m. on June 7, detectives served an arrest warrant for a 42-year-old man for the delivery and possession of child pornography.

Officers secured a building to get him into custody, eventually finding him hiding in a deep pile of clothing inside.

Seattle police, including detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children, the King County Sheriff’s Office, Puyallup Police Department, the FBI, and Homeland Security all assisted with the investigation.

Investigators found several storage devices with the explicit material and a computer used to share the images.

The man was booked into the King County Jail.